Former Indian hockey captain PR Sreejesh questioned the debate over India's saffron jersey, saying colours have changed before too. He doubted the 'visibility' reason and urged focus on performance to end India's 50-year World Cup medal drought soon.

Former Indian hockey captain and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has shared his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding the national team's switch from the traditional blue jersey to a saffron kit, which sparked a political as well as sporting debate ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Ahead of the World Cup 2026, starting on August 15th, Hockey India found itself at the centre of attention after the long tradition of donning the blue jersey was replaced with complete orange outfits, drawing mixed reactions from former players, political circles, and fans alike. The saffron switch has prompted heated discussions regarding team identity, a sudden departure from the iconic blue kit that has long defined Indian hockey on the international stage.

Additionally, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, who is also a former player, sent an email to executive board members expressing strong displeasure over the approval process, stating that the decision was implemented without being placed before the executive board or brought to his prior notice, apparently exposing internal governance rifts within the federation.

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PR Sreejesh Questions Debate Around India's Jersey Colour

As the Indian hockey jersey controversy has taken centre stage, seemingly taking away attention from India’s preparation for the prestigious tournament in Belgium’s Wavre and the Netherlands’ Amstelveen, legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh questioned the discussion over jersey change from blue to saffron.

“To be honest, I didn't initially understand what the issue was because the jersey colour had changed for the 2014 and 2018 World Cups as well. Even one of our training kits was orange,” the two-time Olympic bronze medalist told the PTI.

“Why is there so much discussion before the World Cup this time? Is it because of the saffron colour or simply because the colour changed? If the controversy is about the colour change, then it should have happened in 2014 and 2018 too, when we wore yellow and light blue jerseys,” he added.

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The new Indian hockey saffron jersey will not only be donned by the men’s team but also the women's team, as both squads step out in the striking new kit as their primary uniform for the upcoming marquee tournament. The new kit was unveiled on July 27, 2026, through an official social media announcement by Hockey India.

Visibility Reason Questioned

Further speaking on the Indian hockey jersey colour change, the former goalkeeper doesn’t have an issue with changing the kit colours but openly questioned the justification provided by authorities regarding visibility on blue turfs, stating that if visibility was the reason behind the saffron switch, then the blue jersey should never be worn again.

“I have no issue with changing the jersey colour, but the reason being cited is strange. If the colour is being changed due to visibility issues during play, then the blue jersey should never be worn again." Sreejesh said.

“It is true that having the same colour makes visibility a bit difficult, but in the 14 years since the blue turf was introduced, the jersey colour has changed only twice. We have played in blue in almost every major tournament, including the Tokyo and Paris Olympics," he added.

The Indian men's hockey team has been donning blue jerseys in major international competitions since 1928, when India first participated in the Olympics. Meanwhile, the women's team wore the traditional blue kit when it played its first official international fixture against Scotland in Folkestone, England, in September 1953.

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India’s Prospects of Winning the World Cup

Amid the jersey controversy, PR Sreejesh urged the team to ignore the outside noise and stay completely focused on ending the country's 50-year World Cup medal drought, stating that this represents a golden opportunity to secure a podium finish and create history.

“We have been waiting for so many years. This time, we have a golden opportunity. England is the only tough team in our pool. If we finish at the top, we might face Argentina, a team we have beaten before. The path to the semifinals looks easier,” the former India captain said.

“I just want to say that play your best hockey, enjoy the game to the fullest and end this 50-year wait. You won't get an opportunity like this again. Forget the pressure of expectations, forget the off-field talk, and secure a spot on the podium. 50 years is a long wait," he added.

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The last time India won the Hockey World Cup was in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Since then, the Men in Blue have reached the tournament's knockout stage only once, making it to the quarterfinals in 2018.

Despite hosting prestigious tournaments four times, in 1982 (Mumbai), 2010 (New Delhi), 2018 (Bhubaneshwar) and 2023 (Rourkela), the team has faced prolonged struggles on the grandest stage since their historic triumph under captain Ajit Pal Singh.