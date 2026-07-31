Indian judoka Asmita Dey created history by winning India's first-ever gold medal in judo at the Commonwealth Games 2026, competing in the women's 48kg category. The 23-year-old from Tripura overcame personal and financial hardships to achieve this feat, dedicating the emotional victory to her late father.

Indian judoka Asmita Dey scripted a historic feat in the women’s 48kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, July 31. Asmita became the first judoka from India to clinch a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

She defeated Canada's Heidi Quach in a tense and thrilling final, fighting back through a Golden Score period to secure a historic victory. Asmita entered the final after defeating Summer Shaw in the semifinal, where she displayed immense composure and tactical brilliance to book her place in the gold medal match.

Asmita Dey added a fourth gold medal to India’s tally after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, para-100m runner Dilip Gavit and para-shot putter Sharmila Dhankar clinched the top podium finish and overall 19th medal, a memorable start for the Indian contingent at the multi-sport event.

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Who Is Asmita Dey?

Before Asmita Dey’s historic gold medal, India had won 11 medals at the Commonwealth Games, including 6 bronze and 5 silver medals, but had never produced a champion. However, the 23-year-old changed that forever by becoming the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal, etching her name in the country's sporting history.

Asmita comes from a humble family background residing in the Belonia district of South Tripura, with her father being a bicycle mechanic, and overcame steep financial constraints to pursue combat. Initially pursued her career in athletics, competing in the 800-metre category before her coach recognised her talent and asked her to join judo, which led to her joining Tripura Sports School in 2015.

Her first breakthrough came when she had breakthrough performances in the National and Khelo India School Games, earning her a selection to the Sports Authority of India in Bhopal in 2018. In 2019, Asmita Dey earned her national recognition after she won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Judo Championships. Three years later, she won a bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Junior Championships.

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In 2024, Asmita stole the spotlight at the senior level when she won the bronze medal at the Asian Open Taipei, and another bronze at the Commonwealth Judo Championships, before clinching the gold medal at the 2025 Casablanca African Open in Morocco, marking a stellar progression in her international career. However, he biggest moment came at her maiden Commonwealth Games appearance, where she won the gold medal in the men’s 48kg category.

Asmita ended her campaign by making history for her nation, firmly establishing herself as one of India's most promising combat sports stars on the global stage.

Asmita Dey Dedicated Gold Medal to Her Late Father

The Indian judoka Asmita Dey’s gold medal in her debut Commonwealth Games was emotional, as her late father, who had always supported her athletic journey despite their financial hardships, served as her ultimate source of inspiration throughout the championship.

Speaking to the reporters after the historic achievement, Asmita decided to dedicate her gold medal to her coach and seniors, while emotionally remembering her late father, who passed away in December 2025. She revealed that despite personal loss, she bounced back to top the national trials and qualify for both the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

“I would like to dedicate this gold medal to my coach and my seniors. My father passed away in December 2025. He supported me a lot. But when my father passed away in December, I thought everything was over,” the 23-year-old said.

“But two months later, there was a Commonwealth Games and Asian Games trial. I came first in the nationals, and now I am selected in both," he added.

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Meanwhile, after Asmita Dey clinched the gold medal in the women's 48kg category, Harsh Singh also won gold in the men's 60kg event, giving India two consecutive judo gold medals on a historic day at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

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