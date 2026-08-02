After winning her third successive Commonwealth Games gold, Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has turned her attention to the Asian Games. She aims to win the one major medal missing from her collection and has already started training for the event.

Mirabai Chanu Targets Asian Games After Historic CWG Gold

Fresh from scripting history with a third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal, Indian weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu has already turned her attention towards the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, saying her training has begun as she eyes the one major medal missing from her glittering collection.

Mirabai, who returned to India on Sunday after a successful campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, said her focus has completely shifted to the continental event, where she hopes to improve on her fourth-place finish in the women's 49kg category at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Record-Breaking Performance

"It's not far; it's very close for us. We don't have much time because the Asian Games will be a very tough competition for me. Since it's very close, my training has already started. I will focus entirely on it. I want to win a medal of the same colour for India again in the Asian Games," Mirabai told ANI. The Olympic silver medallist produced another remarkable performance in Glasgow, lifting 85kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk for a Games record total of 190kg to clinch her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal. The triumph also made her the first Indian woman to win medals at four successive Commonwealth Games, having claimed silver at Glasgow 2014 before winning gold at Gold Coast 2018, Birmingham 2022 and now Glasgow 2026.

An Emotional Journey of Sacrifice and Joy

Reflecting on her extraordinary journey from a young weightlifter in Manipur to becoming one of India's greatest sporting icons, Mirabai said every success reminds her of the sacrifices made along the way. "There is both happiness and sadness. Many things come to mind when we win a medal. I remember the initial challenges I had to face and how I reached this point. We remember everything. But when the medal comes, we forget all the hardships in our joy. It was for this medal that we faced the toughest of times to reach here. This medal is for India," she said.

Tears of Joy on the Podium

The emotional significance of standing atop the podium once again was not lost on the champion. "When I was standing on the podium, many things came to mind. What I faced during those four years -- standing on the podium, seeing our flag go up, and when our national anthem played, I couldn't stop my emotions. Whatever I was thinking inside just came out. Those were tears of joy," she said.

Gratitude for Support System

Mirabai also thanked fans across the country for their unwavering support throughout her career. "This is all due to the love they have given me; they have made my name. It's everyone's love. They have prayed for me. My only goal was to win a medal for India. Other than that, the whole of India has loved me and given me this name out of love. So, thank you, thank you so much," she added.

Praise for Coach Vijay Sharma

The 31-year-old reserved special praise for chief national coach and personal mentor Vijay Sharma, crediting him for playing a pivotal role in every stage of her career. "I am very lucky to have a coach like Vijay sir, because he has supported and motivated me in every little thing. Whether a player loses or wins, how to support and motivate them when they lose -- sir has it all. When we lose, he tells me what we need to change and how to plan for the future. I am very lucky to have found someone like Sir," Mirabai said.

Sharma, a Dronacharya Awardee, also praised his ward's consistency and discipline after the team's return to India. "I am extremely happy with our team's performance. The weightlifting performance has been quite good. Mirabai is exceptional. She is the only woman -- not just in India but in the entire world -- to have won medals in four consecutive Commonwealth Games. This has been made possible solely through her discipline and dedication," Sharma said.

He added that the team's attention has now shifted to the Asian Games. "Right now, an Asian Games medal is the most important thing for me. We will strive for that," he said.

Thankful for PM Modi's Motivation

Mirabai also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he congratulated her on social media following her latest triumph. "I would like to thank him very much. Sir motivates every player in every game and every championship before they go for the competition and after they return. It feels like since Sir has motivated us so much, we will do something for India. Sir knows what is happening with every player. It is a matter of pride for us that such a Prime Minister stands with us and has given so much love to the players. So, we are very lucky," she said.

Chasing a 'Childhood Dream'

Earlier this week, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav formally requested the Sports Ministry to consider Chanu for the honour after her historic hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals. Mirabai is a recipient of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and the Padma Shri awards, but she has a 'childhood dream' to get the Arjuna Award. Talking about the award, Mirabai said, "If the government gives it to me after seeing my achievements, then yes [I'll be happy]."

To be eligible for the Arjuna Award, an athlete must demonstrate consistent outstanding performance, leadership, and discipline. The key criteria include international performance, eligible sports disciplines, and a clean disciplinary record.

Warm Welcome Home

Mirabai was accorded a warm welcome on her arrival in New Delhi by fans and members of the Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee as India celebrated yet another golden chapter in the illustrious career of one of the country's greatest weightlifters. (ANI)