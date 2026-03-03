Cristiano Ronaldo’s private jet flew from Riyadh to Madrid as unrest escalated in the Middle East, disrupting football and air travel.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s private jet left Riyadh for Madrid on Monday evening as tensions in the Middle East intensified. Flight-tracking data confirmed the £61 million Bombardier Global Express 6500 departed Saudi Arabia around 8pm, landing in Spain at 1am after crossing Egypt and the Mediterranean.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Commercial flights in the region have been suspended due to the conflict, but Ronaldo’s aircraft completed the journey safely. The 41-year-old, currently sidelined by injury after Al-Nassr’s 3-1 win over Al Fahya, resides in Riyadh with his family following his move to the Saudi club in December 2022.

Scroll to load tweet…

Football Disrupted by Conflict

Al-Nassr’s Asian Champions League quarter-final against Al-Wasl, scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed as unrest spread. The Asian Football Confederation confirmed that fixtures in the West Region will be rescheduled.

Iran has launched strikes on neighboring countries, including an attack on Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery, which triggered a surge in global oil prices. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence reported that two drones targeted the US embassy in Riyadh, causing minor damage.

Ronaldo upgraded to his current jet in 2024, replacing a Gulfstream G200. The Bombardier Global Express 6500 accommodates 15 passengers and features a suite with a double bed and shower. His fiancée Georgina Rodriguez recently used the aircraft to travel to Milan, sharing images with her followers.

The US Mission to Saudi Arabia has issued shelter-in-place advisories for Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran. Football across Saudi Arabia has been suspended as the situation develops.