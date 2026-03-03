Sam Curran states England is well-prepared for the T20 World Cup semi-final against India, calling the clash a 'cracking game.' He highlights the team's adaptability, experience in Indian conditions, and readiness to execute their plans.

England all-rounder Sam Curran said the team is well-prepared for Thursday's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against defending champions India at the Wankhede Stadium, calling the upcoming clash "a really cracking game."

Speaking to the media during a press conference on Tuesday, Curran highlighted England's adaptability and confidence ahead of the high-stakes encounter. "Sri Lankan conditions suited spinners more. It is about adapting to the conditions. I have got great memories against India in the semi-final. We have had a really good World Cup as a team," he said.

'We have our plans'

Curran underlined the challenge posed by India's strong line-up but stressed that England has its plans ready. "We know India have a very fantastic line-up, but we have our plans. It is going to be a really cracking game," he added.

On Abhishek Sharma's struggle

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is struggling with the bat and has made just 80 runs in six innings, including a half-century against Zimbabwe. Speaking on Sharma's struggle with the bat, Curran said, "I hope that Abhishek Sharma doesn't click."

Experience in Indian conditions

Reflecting on England's journey so far, Curran noted that the team's experience in Indian conditions and the IPL has been crucial. "We play so much cricket in India, so we know the conditions. Both England and India have a lot of depth in their batting. We are not worried about the form of openers. They are great players, and I believe they will come good," he said.

England's dominant run

England come into the semi-final after winning all their Super Eight fixtures and boast a power-packed side featuring Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, captain Harry Brook, and Jacob Bethell. Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, and Curran himself have been pivotal with the ball, while Will Jacks has earned four Player of the Match awards, equalling Shane Watson's 2012 record. Adil Rashid leads the wicket tally for England with 11 scalps, with Archer and Liam Dawson claiming 10 each.

The 27-year-old all-rounder, who has been influential with both bat and ball in the tournament, reiterated England's focus on Thursday's match. "Fingers crossed for Thursday to be our day. It is all about who does well on the day," he concluded.

With the two teams meeting in a third consecutive Men's T20 World Cup semi-final, Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium is set to host a thrilling encounter on Thursday. (ANI)