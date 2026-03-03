Trigger Tacticians were crowned unbeaten champions of the inaugural Shooting League of Karnataka after an 8-4 final victory over Bengaluru Brigade. The league featured a unique team format with events in air rifle, pistol, trap, and skeet.

The inaugural season of the Shooting League of Karnataka concluded on March 1 after two days of competition, with the group stages on February 28 setting up a compelling finish. Competing in a structured team format, comprising two 10m Air Rifle shooters, two 10m Air Pistol shooters, three 25m Pistol shooters, two Trap shooters, one Skeet shooter and one 50m Prone shooter per side, the league combined individual excellence with tactical depth, according to a release.

Taking place under the aegis of the Shooting League of India (SLI), Trigger Tacticians emerged as unbeaten champions, carrying strong group-stage form into the knockouts before sealing an 8-4 win in the final against Bengaluru Brigade. They are owned by Kriti, Vivek Pankaj, Manika and Lovelesh Kumar Gupta -- a unique blend of management and active competitors that strengthened the team's cohesion through the season.

Trigger Tacticians' Champion Campaign

Their campaign was built on consistency across disciplines. In the 10m Air Rifle, Darius Saurastri, a national medalist and international player, won three of his five matches and recorded the highest score in the men's Air Rifle category, while Khelo India athlete Sanika delivered crucial wins alongside him. In the 10m Air Pistol, youth Asian medalist Dareen K Dawn partnered with Shwetha Shivanna, with Dareen and Shwetha clinching the decisive final match for the Tacticians. In the 25m Pistol category, Manika stood out with four wins from five matches, while Lovelesh secured three wins from four outings. Vivek added depth and experience to the 25m lineup. Mohammed Rayan Baig anchored the 50m Prone event with steady performances, Girish Punja was dominant in Skeet with four wins from five matches, and the Trap duo of Mahesha H.R. and Srihari Sriramaiah combined effectively, winning three of their five matches.

Bengaluru Brigade's Strong Finish

Bengaluru Brigade recovered well after their opening defeat, winning their remaining group fixtures to qualify for the knockouts. They produced a strong semi-final performance to defeat Calibre Capitals 8-4, showcasing composure under pressure, before finishing as runners-up after another competitive final against the Tacticians.

Calibre Capitals Secure Third Place

Calibre Capitals impressed in the league phase with two wins and a draw, demonstrating balance and discipline across events to reach the semi-finals. Though they fell short against Bengaluru Brigade, their consistent run through the group stage secured them a well-earned third-place finish. (ANI)