Toni Kroos has cautioned the Saudi Pro League, claiming its global appeal depends on Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al‑Nassr star missed two games after a dispute with ownership but is set to return following management changes and staff salary payments.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has issued a blunt warning to the Saudi Pro League over its handling of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al‑Nassr forward recently refused to play in two matches due to a dispute with the club’s ownership, sparking speculation about his future.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking in a conversation with Bryan Nassr, Kroos said the league owes its current global visibility to Ronaldo. “The Saudi league is a world apart. Nobody knew about it before Cristiano arrived. And now they're disrespecting the man who brought them international glory. I'm telling you, if Ronaldo leaves tomorrow, nobody will watch this league anymore,” Kroos remarked.

Kroos played alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid between 2014 and 2018, before the Portuguese star moved to Juventus. The German retired in 2024 after a decorated career that included a FIFA World Cup win and multiple club titles.

Despite being older than Kroos, Ronaldo continues to deliver strong performances in Saudi Arabia. He signed a contract with Al‑Nassr until 2027, but the recent stand‑off raised doubts about whether he would complete the deal. Reports have linked him with a possible return to Europe or a move to Major League Soccer.

According to A Bola, Ronaldo has now ended his strike and will return to action this weekend. The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) reportedly addressed some of his concerns by paying outstanding staff salaries and reinstating key officials, including CEO Jose Semedo and Sporting Director Simao Coutinho.

Ronaldo will not feature in Al‑Nassr’s AFC Champions League Two clash against Arkadag in Turkmenistan on Wednesday. Instead, he is expected to make his comeback in the Saudi Pro League fixture against Al‑Fateh on Saturday.