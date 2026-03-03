Following Sanju Samson's explosive 97* that guided India to the T20 World Cup semi-finals, 1983 World Cup winner Kapil Dev stressed the importance of team success over individual praise, wishing the team luck for the championship.

Samson's Stunner Secures Semi-Final Spot

Former India cricketer and 1983 ODI World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev emphasised the importance of collective performance after Men in Blue opener Sanju Samson delivered a stunning unbeaten innings against the West Indies in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s fixture at Eden Gardens. Samson's explosive 97-run knock off 50 balls, with the help of 12 fours and four sixes, guided the defending champion to a five-wicket win against the West Indies, which helped them to secure their place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

India vs West Indies: Match Recap

In the match, West Indies posted 195/4 after opting to bat, powered by contributions from Roston Chase (40), Hope (32), Shimron Hetmyer (27), and an unbeaten 76-run partnership between Jason Holder (37*) and Rovman Powell (34*). India's bowlers were led by Jasprit Bumrah, who returned figures of 2/36. In reply, India overcame an early setback before a series of partnerships guided them home. Samson played a key role in the chase, stitching crucial stands with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, as India sealed a five-wicket victory to progress further in the tournament.

'Good Luck to the Team, Not to One Individual': Kapil Dev

Speaking to ANI ahead of India's first professional Golf League, The League final, PGTI President Kapil Dev was asked about Sanju Samson's outstanding innings against the Men in Maroon. In response, the legendary Indian cricketer hailed India's prospects and urged focus on the team's overall success rather than individual performances. "It's for the team. Good luck to the team, not to one individual. And I want to wish the Indian team all the best. Now we are very close to the championship, and I want to wish them luck," the legendary Indian cricketer said.

Path to the Final

Kapil's comments underline the collective efforts he expects from India's World Cup campaign. India's win at Eden Gardens set up a high-stakes semi-final clash with England in Mumbai on March 5, keeping alive their hopes of back-to-back T20 World Cup titles. (ANI)