Jurgen Klopp is the frontrunner to take charge at Real Madrid, with reports claiming he has already outlined key transfer demands, including Rodri’s arrival and multiple departures.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly set to get his wish in the summer as Real Madrid prepare to pursue Manchester City midfielder Rodri. The German coach, currently favourite to become Los Blancos’ next manager, has made the Spaniard a non-negotiable signing should he take charge.

Real Madrid parted ways with Xabi Alonso in January following a Spanish Super Cup defeat to Barcelona. Alvaro Arbeloa was appointed as interim replacement, but speculation suggests he will not remain beyond the season. Klopp, alongside Unai Emery, Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane, has been linked with the role, though bookmakers currently place the former Liverpool boss as favourite.

Klopp’s Transfer Blueprint

Reports in Spain claim Klopp has already agreed on four departures and four arrivals with the Madrid hierarchy. Fran Garcia, Dani Ceballos, Franco Mastantuono and David Alaba are the players expected to leave. Meanwhile, Klopp has requested Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, PSG midfielder Vitinha, Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz, and Rodri as incoming signings.

Rodri, nearing 30, is believed to be open to a return to Spain. Despite his Atlético Madrid roots, he is reportedly willing to join Real Madrid, with the promise of a starting role and a long-term project under Klopp. His contract with Manchester City runs until 2027, but with no plans to renew, the Premier League champions may be forced to negotiate a sale.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed admiration for Klopp within Madrid’s boardroom, though he stressed there are no formal negotiations yet. Klopp himself has publicly stated his desire for time away from management after leaving Liverpool, while continuing his role with the Red Bull group.

Still, the possibility of Klopp arriving at the Bernabéu has intensified, with Rodri’s name emerging as central to his plans for reshaping Madrid’s midfield.