After winning the T20 World Cup 2026 under Suryakumar Yadav, Team India has now won four titles in two years. Following this and their 2025 Champions Trophy triumph, the team, guided by coach Gautam Gambhir, is now aiming for a historic white-ball treble by targeting the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, successfully defended their T20 World Cup triumph with a dominant 96-run victory over Black Caps in the high-stakes title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

It was the Men in Blue’s historic T20 World Cup triumph as they achieved a rare triple feat in a single edition of the tournament, becoming the first team to defend the title, win the third T20 World Cup, and lift the trophy on home soil while showcasing dominance across all key matches. Team India lost only one match in seven outings, underlining their supremacy throughout their quest for the title defence.

Over the two years, the Men in Blue won four titles, including the T20 World Cup 2024, the Champions Trophy 2025, the Asia Cup 2025, and now the 2026 T20 World Cup, cementing their dominance across all limited-overs formats. The captain-coach duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir has led India’s dominance in the recently concluded marquee event, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

India’s Next Target: White-Ball Treble

Team India won two consecutive ICC titles - Champions Trophy triumph in 2025 and now, the T20 World Cup this year. Both are prestigious white-ball tournaments, and with the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, India now aims to complete a historic white-ball treble, holding all three major limited-overs trophies.

Following the T20 World Cup triumph, Team India will begin their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The Men in Blue haven’t won an ODI World Cup title since last clinching the trophy in 2011, making the 2027 edition a crucial opportunity to complete the historic white-ball treble.

In 2023, Team India, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, came closer to getting hold of the coveted ODI World Cup trophy after winning 10 matches on the trot, including the semifinal against New Zealand. However, the Men in Blue heartbreakingly fell short of clinching the prestigious title on home soil, after losing to sixth-time champions Australia in the final in Ahmedabad.

After tasting glory at the Champions Trophy in 2025 and T20 World Cup this year, Team India will look to leave no stone unturned in their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup to finally clinch the elusive ODI title.

With the 2023 ODI World Cup final defeat is still lingering in the minds of players and fans alike, the Men in Blue will be determined to learn from setbacks and clinch the elusive 2027 ODI triumph.

India’s Road to 2027 ODI World Cup Glory

Team India will be in pursuit of a historic treble as no other team in the history of cricket has ever held the Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup, and ODI World Cup simultaneously, aiming to cement their dominance across all limited-overs formats. The Men in Blue have already begun their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup during the ODI series against Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand.

India’s second phase of preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup has already begun this year with a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they lost 1-2. They will play 15 more matches across five ODI series against Afghanistan (home), England (away), West Indies (home), New Zealand (home), and South Africa (home), starting in June.

After the T20 World Cup triumph, the Indian players will join their respective IPL squads for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, which will begin on March 28, using the tournament as a platform to fine-tune their form, gain match practice, and prepare for crucial white-ball campaigns leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The five ODI series in build up to the marquee event will serve as a crucial platform to test their bench strength, adapt to varied conditions, and sharpen strategies ahead of India’s historic white-ball treble pursuit in 2027.

Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Central to India’s ODI World Cup Plans

The veteran Indian batters, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, will have a pivotal role to play in Team India’s quest for the ODI World Cup triumph and completing the historic white-ball treble. Kohli and Rohit retired from the T20Is and Tests, and are solely focusing on the ODI cricket, intending to extend their illustrious career till the 2027 ODI World Cup, which is likely to be their swansong for both legends.

While Kohli has not officially confirmed his commitment to play the marquee event, Rohit has expressed his desire to feature in the tournament and win the trophy, which he missed out on as a captain in the previous edition of the ODI World Cup. The batting duo featured in the ODI series against Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, signalling their readiness and intent to lead India’s batting charge in the lead-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

As Team India is undergoing a transition phase, with young leaders like Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer taking over the ODI captaincy and vice-captaincy, respectively, and experienced stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still firmly in Team India’s plans, the blend of youth and experience will be central to India’s strategy for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Having already won two consecutive ICC titles, Team India will aim to combine the flair and energy of its young talents with the experience and finishing ability of Kohli and Rohit to mount a serious challenge for the ODI World Cup and achieve the historic white-ball treble.

Gambhir’s Role at the Heart of India’s White-Ball Treble Quest

Under the guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir, Team India has not lost a white-ball tournament, winning the Champions Trophy 2025, Asia Cup 2025, and now the T20 World Cup 2026. Gambhir’s team-first philosophy, rather than individual milestones, has been instrumental in driving cohesion, confidence, and consistent performances across all ICC white-ball tournaments.

Gambhir’s leadership style is often considered practical yet inspiring, focusing on nurturing young talent, instilling confidence, and fostering a winning mentality that balances aggression with strategic calm under pressure. After taking over coaching duties from Rahul Dravid, the former India opener has blended tactical acumen with man-management, creating a cohesive unit.

Gautam Gambhir’s contract as a Team India head coach runs till the 2027 ODI World Cup, ensuring continuity in leadership and strategy as the Men in Blue pursue the historic white-ball treble.

Gautam Gambhir will be expected to guide India’s strategy and mentor players in their 2027 ODI World Cup white-ball treble quest. India’s preparation for the marquee event will resume with the ODI series against Afghanistan, focusing on team balance and readiness for the 2027 World Cup.

