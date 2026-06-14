Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lauded key performers Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma after India's 64-run T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan. Deepti's five-wicket haul and Mandhana's fifty were instrumental in the commanding win.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed delight after India's convincing win over Pakistan in the ongoing women's T20 World Cup, thanking the fans for their support and praising the contributions of key performers Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma. She also lauded wicketkeeper/batter Richa Ghosh for playing her role perfectly despite her attacking instincts, highlighting the importance of team balance. Kaur credited India's sharp fielding and ability to hold catches as a crucial factor behind the victory, while stressing that every group-stage match is vital in a tournament as competitive as the Women's T20 World Cup.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Deepti's five-for seals commanding victory

A majestic five-wicket haul from Deepti Sharma buoyed India to a commanding 64-run victory over the arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opening fixture on Sunday in Birmingham.

'Every league game is important': Harmanpreet Kaur

"Very happy. Want to thank the Indian fans first. They're (Smriti and Deepti) always there to push the team. (On Richa) I would love to send her the first ball, but she has a role to play. I'm really happy with how she played. If you take all the catches, you win matches. Really happy with the way we fielded. Every league game is important," Kaur said after the match.

Mandhana, Ghosh power India's innings

Earlier, Mandhana scored a sublime fifty, while Richa Ghosh played a terrific cameo as India posted 170 for 6 in 20 overs after opting to bat first. Mandhana hit 68 off 44 balls, with the help of nine fours and two sixes, while Richa hit 34 off 17.

In reply, Pakistan crashed for 106 in 17 overs, handing India a commanding 64-run victory.