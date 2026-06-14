A majestic five-wicket haul from Deepti Sharma (5/10) guided India to a 64-run victory over Pakistan in their Women's T20 World Cup opener. Chasing 171, Pakistan were bundled out for 106 as India's spinners dominated the proceedings.

A majestic five-wicket haul from Deepti Sharma buoyed India to a commanding 64-run victory over the arch-rivals Pakistan in their Women's T20 World Cup opening fixture on Sunday in Birmingham. Sharma finished with unreal figures of 5/10 as Pakistan crashed for 106 in 17 overs chasing 171.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India's spinners completely strangled Pakistan's chase, with the batters unable to find any answers to their relentless variations. The spin trio of India: Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma and Shree Charani -- dominated proceedings, combining to claim nine wickets in the nation's emphatic victory.

Pakistan's Chase Collapses Against Spin

Chasing 171, Pakistan got off to a positive start through openers Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza, collecting eight runs from the opening over. However, Shreyanka Patil applied the brakes in the second over with a disciplined over, conceding just three runs. The Pakistani openers responded aggressively, taking on Kranti Gaud in the next over and smashing 14 runs. They continued their attacking approach against Patil as well, striking 12 runs off her following over to keep the scoreboard moving and put early pressure on the Indian bowlers.

Just when Pakistan were looking to dig their heels in, Deepti Sharma gave India the breakthrough in her first over. Gull Feroza attempted a reverse sweep but ended up scooping it to Bhatri Fulmali at backward point. In the next over, she dismissed Ayesha Zafar, who was playing her first T20 World Cup game in eight years. Muneeba Ali was dropped on 6 and again on 20. But Deepti Sharma made no mistake. She ran out Muneeba with a direct hit, sending Pakistan's leading run scorer so far packing for 35 in the 10th over.

Pakistan suffered a dramatic collapse, slumping from 75/4 to 91/7 in the space of just 3.4 overs as India's bowlers tightened their grip on the contest. Deepti Sharma then put the finishing touches on a dominant display, claiming three wickets in her final over to bowl Pakistan out and seal a comprehensive 64-run victory for India.

Mandhana and Ghosh Power India to Competitive Total

Earlier in the match, a half-century from Smriti Mandhana and late fireworks from Richa Ghosh helped India overcome early setbacks to post 170/6 in 20 overs. Opting to bat first, India endured a shaky start before Mandhana (68) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (36) combined for a rescue act. While a late cluster of wickets shifted the momentum back toward Pakistan, Richa Ghosh's 17-ball 34 helped India post a solid total.

Early Setbacks for India

India's intentions were clear from the opening delivery when Shafali Verma smashed left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal for a six. However, the joy was short-lived as Iqbal took immediate revenge four balls later, inducing an outside edge from Verma (6), which was pocketed by wicketkeeper Muneeba Ali.

Number three, Jemimah Rodrigues, struggled to find any fluency during her brief 7-ball stay. Attempting to break the shackles against Tasmia Rubab, Rodrigues (1) mistimed a lofted shot, offering a skyer to Natalia Pervaiz, leaving India stuttering at 20/2 in 4 overs.

Mandhana-Harmanpreet Rebuild Innings

With the pressure mounting, the veteran pair of Mandhana and Harmanpreet stitched together a vital partnership to rebuild the innings. Mandhana, who looked in superb touch from the onset, spearheaded the counter-attack. She paced her innings beautifully, smashing 9 boundaries and 2 sixes in a 44-ball 68-run knock.

At the other end, Harmanpreet played the supporting act, rotating strike and accumulating regular singles. The duo comfortably neutralised Pakistan's spin threat through the middle overs, pushing the score past the 100-mark in 13 overs.

Late Wickets and Richa's Finishing Touch

Just as India looked set for a big score at 109/2 in 13.4 overs, Pakistan clawed their way back. The breakthrough came when Rameen Shamim dismissed the dangerous Mandhana in the 14th over, breaking the 91-run partnership. Sadia Iqbal returned to deliver another blow to India as she got rid of Bharti Fulmali (1) in the 15th over. After 15 overs, India stood at 117/4.

Harmanpreet also followed soon after scoring 36 runs off 35 balls as Fatima Sana took the fifth wicket to reduce India to 129/5 in 17 overs. When it looked like India would not be able to cross the 150-run mark, Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma combined for a quickfire 45-run knock off 21 balls to guide the Women in Blue to 170/6 in 20 overs.

Deepti and Richa accumulated 23 runs off the 19th over bowled by Tasmia Rubab. While Richa got dismissed in the last over, India got 15 runs in it. Richa made 34 off 17 balls with five fours and a six, and Deepti scored an unbeaten 12 off nine balls. (ANI)