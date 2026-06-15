Team India kicked off their Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a dominant 64-run win over Pakistan in the Group A clash at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, June 14.

After posting a total of 170/6, India bundled out Pakistan for 106 in 17 overs, powered by a historic five-wicket haul from Deepti Sharma, who finished with match-winning figures of 5/10. This was India’s seventh win over Pakistan in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 and the 14th win overall in the Women’s T20Is.

On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from India’s win over Pakistan at Edgbaston.