New Zealand secured a six-wicket victory over Scotland in the Women’s T20 World Cup, keeping their title defence hopes alive. Led by Izzy Sharp's 62 and Amelia Kerr's 3/17, the White Ferns chased down 132 to register their second consecutive win. Their semifinal qualification now hinges on their final group match and other results.

New Zealand keeps its hopes of defending the Women’s T20 World Cup alive with a victory over Scotland in Group B at the County Cricket Ground in Bristol on Tuesday, June 23. The White Ferns defeated the Scottish side by six wickets to register their second consecutive win of the tournament.

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With a 132-run target, New Zealand chased it down with 10 balls to spare or 18.2 overs. Izzy Sharp led the run chase with a knock of 62 off 43 balls, including 8 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 144.19. Her 101-run partnership with Brooke Halliday, who was unbeaten on 41 off 38 balls, steered the White Ferns to a comfortable victory.

Earlier, skipper Ameila Kerr led the bowling attack, registering figures of 3/17 at an economy rate of 4.20, to restrict Scotland to 131/7 in 20 overs. Lea Tahuhu (1/19) and Nensi Patel (1/25) also chipped in with disciplined spells to keep the Scottish batting lineup under tight control.

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New Zealand’s Title Defence is Still Alive

New Zealand, led by Amelia Kerr, carried the pressure and expectations of being the defending champions, having won their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, defeating South Africa in the final. The White Ferns didn’t have an ideal start to their title defence, as they lost two back-to-back matches against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

The Kerr-led side’s defeat to Sri Lanka came as a shock for the cricket fraternity, as it severely dented their early tournament momentum and put their qualification hopes in immediate jeopardy. However, New Zealand made a comeback with a narrow four-run victory over Ireland, keeping their semifinal hopes alive.

Now, the win over Scotland has further brightened their campaign, keeping them in contention for a spot in the semifinal. From two losses on the trot to back-to-back victories, the White Ferns have orchestrated a remarkable turnaround to stay firmly in the hunt for the knockout stages.

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With two wins and as many losses, New Zealand are currently at the third place in Group B with four points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.122, keeping their semi-final destiny tantalisingly close yet dependent on other results.

Behind them are England and the West Indies, who are still unbeaten in the tournament so far, and occupy the top two spots in the Group B table, leaving New Zealand with a steep hill to climb.

How Can New Zealand Qualify For The Semifinal?

After a crucial victory over Scotland, who have been knocked out of the tournament, New Zealand stays mathematically alive in the race to the semifinals. The White Ferns will have to win their final group fixture against England in order to have realistic chances of qualifying for a spot in the semi-finals.

However, the victory against England wouldn’t be enough for New Zealand to book their spot in the semifinals. The defending champions will need England and Ireland to defeat the West Indies in their respective matches to keep the Caribbean side from pulling out of reach. If the West Indies win either of the two matches and New Zealand defeat England, White Ferns’ semifinal qualification will boil down to NRR.

In case England lost both the final group stage matches against West Indies and New Zealand, it could trigger a complex multi-team logjam on 6 points, bringing Net Run Rate (NRR) into play to decide the semifinalists.

Though New Zealand are mathematically alive in the semifinal race, their fate is ultimately out of their hands and depends heavily on heavy margins of victory in remaining fixtures to boost their Net Run Rate.

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