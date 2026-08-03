BJP MP Karan Bhushan Singh hailed the acquittal of his father, ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan, in the women wrestlers' sexual harassment case as a 'victory of truth'. The Rouse Avenue Court acquitted Brij Bhushan and co-accused Vinod Tomar.

'Victory of Truth': Son Welcomes Verdict

BJP MP Karan Bhushan Singh on Monday welcomed the acquittal of his father and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the women wrestlers' alleged sexual harassment case, calling it a victory of truth, young wrestlers, and Kaiserganj.

Speaking to reporters after the Rouse Avenue Court verdict, Karan Bhushan Singh thanked the court and questioned whether the political parties that had spoken against his father during the controversy would now acknowledge that he had been wronged. "I would like to thank the court. This is the victory of truth, young wrestlers, and Kaiserganj. Today, we are standing strong before the country. All the parties that were speaking against my father then, will they come forward and say that what happened with him was wrong?" Karan Bhushan Singh said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the court's decision, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he had been "honourably" acquitted and maintained that the legal battle had strengthened him. "I have not been acquitted. I have been acquitted with honour... Struggle brings refinement... I have nothing to say to those against me," the former WFI chief said.

Court Verdict and Case Background

This case was linked with the FIR filed by women wrestlers during his tenure as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. Delhi Police had invoked sections 354, 354D, 354A, 506 (1) and 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom. The detailed judgement is to be uploaded by the court.

On July 2, the Court reserved judgement in the sexual harrasment case against Ex WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar were facing trial in a case connected with the allegations of sexual harrasment of women wrestlers in India and abroad by Singh when he was heading the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Advocate Rajiv Mohan, assisted by Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, appeared for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Senior advocate Rebecca John had appeared for the victims/complainants. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar concluded their arguements on June 30.

Women wrestlers participated in a protest at Jantar Mantar. An FIR was lodged by Delhi Police based on a complaint given by women wrestlers. Delhi police had filed a 1500 page charge sheet on June 15 2023, after an investigation against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. The charge sheet was filed under sections 354, 354D, 354A, and 506 (1) of the IPC. (ANI)