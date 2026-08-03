A Delhi court has acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and then secretary Vinod Tomar of sexual harassment charges in a case filed by women wrestlers. The verdict was delivered on Monday.

The Rouse Avenue court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and then secretary Vinod Tomar of the sexual harrasment case. This case was linked with the FIR filed by women wrestlers during his tenure as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.

Case Background and Charges

Delhi Police had invoked sections 354, 354D, 354A, 506 (1) and 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom. The detailed judgement is to be uploaded by the court. On July 2, the Court reserved judgement in the sexual harrasment case against Ex WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar.

Trial and Investigation

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar were facing trial in a case connected with the allegations of sexual harrasment of women wrestlers in India and abroad by Singh when he was heading the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Advocate Rajiv Mohan, assisted by Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, appeared for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Senior advocate Rebecca John had appeared for the victims/complainants. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar concluded their arguements on June 30. Women wrestlers participated in a protest at Jantar Mantar. An FIR was lodged by Delhi Police based on a complaint given by women wrestlers. Delhi police had filed a 1500 page charge sheet on June 15 2023, after an investigation against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. The charge sheet was filed under sections 354, 354D, 354A, and 506 (1) of the IPC. (ANI)