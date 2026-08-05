Pakistan captain Babar Azam's Test century drought extended after he was run out for 88 against the West Indies. The incident prompted a viral tweet from Iceland Cricket, humorously comparing his 1,300+ day wait for a century to the nine volcanic eruptions in their country during the same period, sparking widespread social media reactions.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s drought of Test centuries has further extended as he missed out on the opportunity to end a promising innings just 12 runs short of three figures in the second and final Test of the series against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Babar Azam, who returned to helm as Pakistan’s Test captain, was just 14 runs short of reaching his long-awaited century when he resumed his batting on 86 off 126 balls on the morning of the third day. However, the 31-year-old's promising knock came to an unfortunate end when a mix-up while running between the wickets resulted in his run-out for 88 off 147 balls.

Babar Azam walked back to the pavilion in disappointment, as he fell just 12 runs short of what could have been his first Test century in over three years, extending a lean patch that has increasingly become a talking point among fans and cricket followers.

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Iceland Cricket’s Dig at Babar Azam Goes Viral

As Babar Azam extended his Test century drought to over 1,300 days, which is roughly 42 months and three weeks, Iceland Cricket took a hilarious dig at the Pakistan star batter’s long-awaited hundred to a geological event.

Taking to X, Iceland Cricket shared a tongue-in-cheek post, noting that the country has witnessed nine volcanic eruptions since Babar last scored a Test century. The post humorously likened Babar’s prolonged Test century drought to Iceland's volcanic activity since December 2022.

“Fun fact: In the 1,317 days since Babar Azam last scored a Test century, we have had 9 volcanic eruptions in Iceland,” Iceland Cricket wrote on X.

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The last time Babar Azam scored a Test century was in December 2022, when he scored 161 runs in the first innings of the Karachi Test against New Zealand. Since then. Pakistan star batter has aggregated 1005 runs, including 7 fifties, at an average of 30.45 in 18 matches.

Babar's 88-run innings against West Indies is his highest Test score since his last century in the format, but the Pakistan captain will have to wait at least another innings to end his long-standing drought. Despite showing glimpses of his trademark consistency, he was left disappointed after falling just 12 runs short of a much-needed hundred.

Social Media Erupts Over Iceland Cricket's Babar Azam Joke

Iceland Cricket’s hilarious dig at Babar Azam’s Test century of over 1300 days has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts joining in with jokes, memes, and witty remarks, while others came out in support of the Pakistan star.

Taking to their X handles, many users praised Iceland Cricket's trademark sense of humour, with some calling it one of the funniest cricket accounts on social media. Others joined in the banter by making light-hearted jokes about Babar's prolonged wait for a Test century.

However, some defended Babar Azam, expressing confidence that he would soon end his drought. The reactions ranged from hilarious memes and witty one-liners to words of encouragement for the Pakistan captain.

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Meanwhile, Pakistan were bundled out for 387 in 115 overs. Abdullah Shafique led the batting with an unbeaten 160 off 323 balls, while Babar Azam (88) and opener Azan Awais (55) chipped in with valuable contributions.

In reply, West Indies reached 103/6 in 40.5 overs at the end of Day 3, with Justin Greaves batting on 1 and leading by 60 runs, setting up an intriguing battle as both sides look to seize control heading into the crucial fourth day of the Test match.

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