Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, out of the squad, is training for the upcoming domestic season. His Instagram captions appeared to mock Mohammad Rizwan's English phrases, sparking fan interest as he eyes comeback through domestic cricket.

Former Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has been utilising his time away from international cricket by occupying himself with training and lighthearted net sessions in Mumbai.

Suryakumar was excluded from India’s T20I squad for the series against Ireland, England, and Zimbabwe, despite leading the Men in Blue to a successful T20 World Cup title defence on home soil in March this year. The 35-year-old’s poor form in T20Is and in the IPL 2026 led to the selectors stripping him of captaincy and his place in the India squad.

Suryakumar Yadav’s last competitive appearance was in the Mumbai T20 League, where he played for Triumph Knights Mumbai North East and aggregated 163 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 40.75 in five matches.

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Suryakumar Yadav Trolls ,Mohammad Rizwan

As Suryakumar Yadav is not playing any competitive matches after being dropped from the India T20I squad, the veteran Mumbai batter has been focusing on his training regimen, preparing himself for the upcoming domestic season, which will begin with the Duleep Trophy on August 23.

Recently, the T20 World Cup-winning captain shared a couple of videos of his indoor practice sessions on his Instagram stories. However, what caught the attention of fans was the caption in the videos, apparently mocking former Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan’s famous English catchphrases, which went viral on social media.

In one video, Suryakumar wrote ‘Yesss 1’, while in another clip, he captioned ‘Yes is a 1’, seemingly taking a playful dig at Mohammad Rizwan’s often-discussed English phrases, which have become popular among cricket fans on social media.

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Mohammad Rizwan’s famous English phrases were also used by Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during an IPL 2025 practice session, where he humorously mimicked the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter’s viral line, ‘Yes, it is a two,’ leaving his teammates in splits.

Former Pakistan captain, who is often known for his energetic communication on the field and unique mannerisms during matches, frequently finds his on-field stump mic chatter becoming viral memes across social media.

When Will Suryakumar Yadav Return to Action?

Suryakumar Yadav is not in the scheme of things across all formats for Team India as the selectors have decided to transition toward younger talent, leaving the veteran batter to focus entirely on domestic cricket circuits to prove his match-fitness and form.

After the Mumbai T20 League, Suryakumar has been on a break, spending time with his family after the birth of his daughter, while focusing on refining his technique and conditioning. The veteran Mumbai batter was not included in the West Zone squad for the upcoming season of the Duleep Trophy.

The 35-year-old is expected to return to action for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, starting on October 11, followed by the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, which will begin on November 14 and December 14, respectively. Having been excluded from the T20I squad, Suryakumar Yadav will look to force his way into the national set-up with his performances in domestic cricket.

Since Suryakumar is not in the reckoning for Tests and ODIs, the T20Is remain his primary format, meaning he will need to dominate domestic white-ball tournaments, especially the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, to convince selectors of his enduring value in the shortest format.

In T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav has amassed 3272 runs, including 4 centuries and 25 fifties, at an average of 36.35 and a strike rate of 162.94 in 113 matches.

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