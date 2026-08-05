Former India pacer Zaheer Khan's ownership group, Anchor Sports AB, has acquired the Lanka Premier League (LPL) franchise Jaffna Kings. The team, LPL's most successful, will be rebranded as Anchor Jaffna Kings following the acquisition.

Zaheer Khan Enters Franchise Ownership in LPL

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan has entered franchise ownership in Sri Lankan cricket after Stockholm-based sports ownership group Anchor Sports AB, which he co-owns with businessman Nagendra Siddoutam, acquired Lanka Premier League (LPL) franchise Jaffna Kings.

Following the acquisition, the franchise will be rebranded as Anchor Jaffna Kings, marking a new chapter for the most successful team in LPL history after its previous ownership was terminated last month, as per Cricinfo. The takeover comes just weeks after the franchise was placed under the emergency regulatory control of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and LPL rights holders Innovation Production Group (IPG) following the termination of the previous ownership on July 23.

Anchor Sports' Expanding Global Network

The acquisition also brings Jaffna Kings into Anchor Sports AB's expanding global multi-club network. According to an IPG media release, Anchor Sports AB's international portfolio already includes the Antwerp Anchors in the European T20 Premier League in Belgium and the Vancouver Anchors men's and women's teams competing in Canada's Super60 league.

New Owners Express Excitement

Expressing his excitement over the acquisition, Zaheer said he was looking forward to becoming part of Sri Lankan cricket in a new role. "I've always admired the calibre, innovation and variety of bowling talent that comes out of Sri Lanka - it's a country I've visited, competed in, and hold very fond memories of. To now be part of Sri Lankan cricket as an owner is something I'm genuinely thrilled about, and I can't wait to get started with the Anchor Jaffna Kings," Zaheer said.

Anchor Sports AB co-founder Nagendra Siddoutam said the franchise aligns with the group's long-term vision of building a connected global sporting network while retaining strong local identities. "This is a significant step for us. Sri Lanka has a rich cricketing heritage, and the LPL has established itself as a well-run, highly competitive league in a short span of time. The Anchor Jaffna Kings will be a natural extension of what we're building globally - franchises that are rooted in their local communities while being part of a connected, international Anchor network. We're looking forward to investing in the Anchor Jaffna Kings and contributing to the league's continued growth," he said.

A History of Turmoil and Success

The franchise has undergone multiple ownership changes since the inception of the LPL. Most recently, it was owned by Sports Commune, co-owned by former India Under-19 cricketer Manjot Kalra and entrepreneur Mayank Goel. That ownership ended after Kalra was arrested on alleged match-fixing charges in July, while Goel's whereabouts remain unknown.

Before Sports Commune, the franchise was owned by the Lyca Group from 2021 to 2025, while a consortium led by Arnold Anandan and Rahul Sood controlled the team during the inaugural LPL season. Each ownership tenure ended due to financial issues, prompting SLC and IPG to step in and manage the franchise during the ongoing season.

Despite the off-field uncertainty, Jaffna Kings have remained the benchmark of success in the Lanka Premier League, winning four of the five completed editions and once again topping the league standings this season to qualify for the playoffs.

League Welcomes Zaheer's Involvement

LPL Tournament Director Samantha Dodanwela welcomed the new ownership, saying Zaheer's involvement would be a major positive for Sri Lankan cricket. "Having an owner of Zaheer Khan's calibre involved with the Anchor Jaffna Kings is a real boost for the league. The mentorship and direction he can offer our young Sri Lankan players will be enormous, and we're excited to see that experience passed on both on and off the field," Dodanwela said.

Anchor Jaffna Kings Squad

Jaffna Kings Squad: Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Kamil Mishara (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, David Wiese, Dunith Wellalage, Piyush Chawla, Dilshan Madushanka, Lizaad Williams, Traveen Mathew, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohamed Shiraz, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kugathas Mathulan, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nishan Madushka, Dipendra Singh Airee, Praveen Maneesha. (ANI)