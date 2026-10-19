Mizoram's Chinmay Sutar smashed an unbeaten 400 against Nagaland in a Ranji Trophy match, becoming the second Indian to score a quadruple century in first-class cricket. His innings is the second-highest individual score in Ranji Trophy history.

Mizoram batter Chinmay Sutar on Monday became only the second Indian cricketer to score a quadruple century in first-class cricket, smashing an unbeaten 400 against Nagaland in a Ranji Trophy Plate League fixture here.

The 29-year-old achieved the milestone, surpassing Prithvi Shaw’s 379 to register the second-highest individual score in Ranji Trophy history. He fell short of the tournament record of 443 not out, set by Maharashtra’s Bhausaheb Nimbalkar against Kathiawar in the 1948-49 season.

Sutar, who was unbeaten on 392 at tea, reached the landmark in the 155th over before Mizoram declared their innings at 581 for nine. He shared an unbroken 190-run partnership for the 10th wicket with Lalrempunia Chhakchhuak, taking Mizoram past the 500-run mark. The stand is the third-highest for the last wicket in Ranji Trophy history, 43 runs short of the record 233-run partnership between Ajay Sharma and Maninder Singh for Delhi against Mumbai in the 1991-92 season.

Impressive Domestic Run

Sutar’s remarkable innings follows an impressive run in domestic cricket. He represented Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this year after making an impact in local competitions. In June, he helped MSC Maratha Royals defend their title in the Mumbai T20 League, finishing the tournament with back-to-back half-centuries. He scored 212 runs in six innings at a strike rate close to 120.

Before the start of the 2026-27 domestic season, Sutar secured a No Objection Certificate from the Mumbai Cricket Association and moved to Mizoram. He made his Ranji Trophy debut in the season opener against Manipur last week, scoring 35 and 99 in a three-wicket defeat.

Mizoram had fought back in that match despite conceding a 68-run first-innings lead, with Sutar’s second-innings contribution proving central to their recovery.

His unbeaten quadruple century against Nagaland marks a landmark achievement in Indian domestic cricket, placing him alongside Nimbalkar in the exclusive list of Indian batters to reach 400 in a first-class innings. (ANI)