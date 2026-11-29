Over 33,000 runners participated in the 10th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, an event dedicated to India's armed forces. The marathon, featuring the theme #Run4OurSoldiers, included participants from the military and sports icons.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 29 (ANI): The 10th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon got underway in Ahmedabad on Sunday, with more than 33,000 participants taking part in the landmark event dedicated to India's armed forces under the theme #Run4OurSoldiers. Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. Karan Adani, his wife Paridhi Adani and ace Indian boxer and Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain flagged off the marathon.

Praising the massive participation and the arrangements, Asian Games gold medallist Lovlina said the event was particularly special because of its dedication to the country's soldiers. "It feels wonderful, and the level of participation—over 33,000 people—is truly impressive. The fact that this edition is dedicated to our soldiers makes it all the more significant, and I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of it. It’s a fantastic experience. I also want to thank Adani Foundation for organising everything so well; everything has gone very smoothly. The environment is beautiful, and the energy here is absolutely fantastic," Lovlina said.

The 10th edition of the marathon, organised by Adani Sportsline, brought together running enthusiasts from across the country to celebrate fitness while paying tribute to the courage and sacrifices of India's armed forces. Air Vice Marshal Gurjot Singh Bhullar of the Indian Air Force's South Western Air Command was also present at the event and praised the initiative, highlighting the growing participation and the importance of fitness in everyday life. "We were fortunate to meet Karan Adani and his wife, as well as Miss Lovlina, who is our boxing champion. What a wonderful initiative by Adani Group. This is the tenth edition of the Adani Marathon and it was heartening to see the kind of participation expanding in Ahmedabad. This time I am told around 32,000 people are running together. What a fabulous sight. What energy! Gujarat and Ahmedabad, you rock! I was so amazed to see the energy levels of people. I am sure people must have come from different parts of the country. And it was fabulous to see the kind of energy levels early in the morning. I am sure it sends a message of fitness amongst all of us. Fitness brings discipline to life and discipline brings purpose to life. So I will urge all of us from India to imbibe this value of fitness in our day-to-day life," Bhullar said.

Highlighting the significance of the #Run4OurSoldiers theme, he revealed that around 3,000 personnel from the armed forces, including the Indian Air Force, were participating in the event. "The tagline of this Adani Ahmedabad Marathon is #Run4OurSoldiers. So close to 3000 people from the forces from Air Force itself are running today among the 32,000 people. So it is heartening to see the initiative of Adani Group for Run4OurSoldiers. It's such a meaningful tagline and I think it's their idea of giving a salute to all the military people from the Army, Air Force and Navy for the kind of work they do for nation building and Adani itself is doing a lot of work for nation building," he added.

Bhullar also recalled being inspired by the presence of soldiers wounded during the Kargil War at the event. "It's really heartening I saw some war-wounded soldiers in the morning from the Kargil War. They were at the ramp when we were doing our exercise and seeing all those Kargil War wounded soldiers right there in front of us was such a source of inspiration for all of us," he said.

The marathon featured four race categories -- Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K. A major milestone for this edition was its inclusion in the World Athletics Global Calendar, making performances eligible for consideration in World Athletics Rankings. The organisers, along with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, also arranged special transport facilities for participants, with 12 air-conditioned AMTS buses operating across six routes between 1 am and 6 am. More than 500 police personnel were deployed along the route, while medical teams, ambulances and emergency personnel were stationed at strategic locations to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. (ANI)