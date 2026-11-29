Ravichandran Ashwin backs the selection of Prasidh Krishna as Akash Deep's concussion substitute in the second Test against New Zealand, while Harsha Bhogle questions Mohammed Siraj's continued exclusion from the playing squad.

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 29 (ANI): Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin backed the team management's decision to bring in Prasidh Krishna instead of Mohammed Siraj as a concussion substitute for Akash Deep, while cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle questioned Siraj's omission from the second Test against New Zealand. Akash Deep was ruled out of the remainder of the second Test after being hit on his helmet while batting on Day 3 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. Prasidh was named his concussion substitute, with the BCCI Medical Team monitoring the injured pacer.

Reacting to the decision, Ashwin felt bringing in a player who had already featured in the series was a sensible move, suggesting that Siraj might need time to make an impact. "When there is an opportunity to use a concussion sub, it’s always a good idea to bring in a player who has already played in the series. Siraj could be too fresh to come in and create an impact straight away," Ashwin wrote on X.

However, Bhogle expressed surprise at Siraj not being considered for the replacement, raising questions over the pacer's availability for selection. "Concussion sub for India! Akash Deep goes out and Prasidh Krishna comes in. There is something seriously the matter with Siraj that he is deemed to be unselectable. Akash Deep was India's best bowler in the 1st innings so that is a loss," Bhogle wrote on X.

Akash Deep had been India's standout bowler in the first innings, claiming a five-wicket haul before contributing 29 off 52 deliveries with the bat. His injury came after he had helped wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel add 46 runs for the seventh wicket. Prasidh, who was part of India's squad for the first Test, was preferred over Siraj despite the latter also being available for selection. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has led India's bowling effort in New Zealand's second innings, claiming both wickets to fall so far. At the time of writing, the hosts were 87/2 in the third session on Day 3, with an overall lead approaching 200 runs. Bumrah first dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham for eight before removing Henry Nicholls to provide India with their second breakthrough. Devon Conway was among the batters at the crease as New Zealand looked to extend their advantage. Prasidh had bowled seven overs in the second innings without taking a wicket at that stage.

Earlier, India were dismissed for 246 in their first innings in response to New Zealand's 356. Jurel top-scored for the visitors with a fighting 88 off 170 balls, including 14 boundaries, while Akash Deep made 29. India conceded a first-innings lead of 110 runs and now face the challenge of restricting New Zealand's second-innings total to keep their chances of winning the series alive. The opening Test ended in a draw, making the Christchurch encounter decisive in the two-match series. (ANI)