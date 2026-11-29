New Zealand ends Day 3 of the second Test in Christchurch with a commanding 243-run lead. Despite Jasprit Bumrah's two wickets, the hosts reached 133/3, leaving India facing an uphill battle to save the match and win the series.

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 29 (ANI): Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets, but New Zealand strengthened their position in the second Test against India, reaching 133/3 at stumps on Day 3 at Hagley Oval on Sunday and extending their overall lead to 243 runs. Rachin Ravindra remained unbeaten on 46 off 84 deliveries, while Daryl Mitchell was not out on five off 38 balls as the hosts finished the day in a commanding position with seven wickets in hand.

India endured a difficult day, first managing 246 in their first innings before struggling to make significant inroads into the New Zealand batting line-up in the second innings. Bumrah provided India with their first breakthrough by dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham for eight. The Indian pace spearhead then removed Henry Nicholls to claim his second wicket of the innings. Devon Conway, who scored 51, was dismissed by Washington Sundar, with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking a sharp diving catch at point to complete the dismissal. However, India's other bowling options failed to make a significant impact as New Zealand continued to build their lead. Debutant Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna, who came in as a concussion substitute for Akash Deep, went wicketless in the second innings.

India resumed Day 3 at 116/6 in their first innings and were eventually bowled out for 246, conceding a 110-run lead to New Zealand, who had posted 356 in their first innings. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel was the standout performer for India, producing a fighting 88 off 170 balls, including 14 boundaries. He held the innings together despite losing partners at regular intervals. Jurel shared a 46-run stand with Akash Deep, who contributed 29 off 52 deliveries, for the seventh wicket. Nathan Smith ended their partnership by dismissing Akash Deep, while Matt Henry removed Anshul Kamboj for a duck. Jurel continued his resistance and added 64 runs with Gurnoor Brar for the ninth wicket before India were dismissed for 246.

Meanwhile, Akash Deep was ruled out of the remainder of the match after being struck on his helmet while batting. Prasidh Krishna was named his concussion substitute, with the BCCI Medical Team monitoring the injured pacer. New Zealand had reached 36/1 at Tea, with Bumrah dismissing Latham in the second session. The hosts then added 97 runs for the loss of two wickets in the final session to consolidate their position. With the opening Test ending in a draw, India now face an uphill task of restricting New Zealand's second innings and chasing down the target to secure a series victory. The hosts, meanwhile, will look to extend their lead further on Day 4 and put themselves in a strong position to win the match.