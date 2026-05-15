LSG pacer Akash Singh made a significant impact in the IPL 2026 match against CSK with a three-wicket haul. His performance was highlighted by a unique "chit" celebration, where he displayed a handwritten note after taking key wickets, joining a new trend in the league.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Akash Singh stole the spotlight not only with his bowling but also with a viral "chit" celebration in the IPL 2026 clash against the Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 15.

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After 11 matches, Akash Singh finally got his first game of the season against the Chennai Super Kings. The Rajasthan pacer made an immediate impact with a sensational three-wicket haul, dismantling the CSK top order, including captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson.

Akash first removed CSK skipper Ruturaj for 13 before dismissing in-form Samson for 20. The 24-year-old completed the spell by removing Urvil Patel for 6 to register the figures of 3/26 at an economy rate of 6.50 in his full quota of 4 overs.

Also Read: IPL 2026: KKR's Kartik Tyagi on powerplay plan against Gujarat Titans

Akash Singh Joins the Chit Celebration Trend

The ongoing IPL season witnessed a trend of players using handwritten notes or "chits" as celebration props. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Urvil Patel, and Raghu Sharma have all used this quirky method to send messages to the crowd or the opposition, and now Akash Singh has also joined the trend.

The incident took place in the fourth over when he dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad, providing an early breakthrough for the LSG. Instead of aggressive celebrations, Akash Singh simply pulled out a chit from his pocket and showed it to the crowd, which featured the bold message:

“#Akki on fire — Akash knows how to take wickets in T20 game.”

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Akash Singh did a similar celebration after Akash Singh did the similar celebration after dismissing Sanju Samson in the final over of the powerplay and again after getting the better of the dangerous Urvil Patel in the eighth over.

Interestingly, the young pacer played against his former franchise, Chennai Super Kings, having been a part of the MS Dhoni-led side during the 2023 season, where he served as an injury replacement for Mukesh Choudhary.

Who is Akash Singh?

Akash Singh comes from a humble family background in Rajasthan, with his father being a farmer and his mother a homemaker. His elder brother, Lakhan Singh, was the first to introduce him to cricket, and then he joined the Shardul Sports School in Bikaner to hone his skills and pursue a career professionally.

The young pacer polished his pacing bowling skills at the MRF Pace Foundation under the tutelage of Australian bowling legend Glenn McGrath. Akash was part of India’s U19 team that reached the final of the 2020 U19 World Cup Final, where they lost to Bangladesh in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Akash made his domestic debut for Rajasthan in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in 2019. Two years later, the pacer made his List A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh. In 2022, Akash switched his state team to Nagaland and made his first-class debut in a Ranji Trophy match against Uttarakhand.

In IPL, Akash Singh has represented the Rajasthan Royals (2021), Chennai Super Kings (2023), and Lucknow Super Giants (2025–2026). The LSG franchise bought him for INR 30 Lakh ahead of the 2025 season, and despite a long wait on the sidelines, his performance against CSK has justified the team's faith in his utility as a powerplay specialist.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Chawla blames PBKS's overseas bowlers for team struggles