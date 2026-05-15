Chennaiyin FC will play their final ISL 2025-26 match against Bengaluru FC, aiming for a positive finish. Coach Clifford Rayes Miranda noted BFC's strength, while reflecting on his team's poor conversion rate despite good underlying stats.

Chennaiyin FC will bring the curtain down on their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 campaign when they host Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday. With one final match left in the season, the Marina Machans will look to sign off on a positive note in front of their home supporters. Head coach Clifford Rayes Miranda echoed the same outlook in his pre-match press conference on Friday, while highlighting the challenge Bengaluru will pose, as per a release.

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Miranda on Bengaluru FC challenge

Clifford Rayes Miranda said Bengaluru FC are a strong side under their new coach and have improved after an initial adjustment period. He noted that they play a similar style to Chennaiyin FC, focusing on possession, midfield control, and crowding central areas with numbers. Miranda added that Bengaluru's midfield overload will be one of the main challenges for his team.

"I think they (Bengaluru) are a good team with a new coach. Initially, when the new coach came in, they had some issues adapting, which is normal, but I think they are better now. They play similarly to us, they want the ball, they want control in midfield, and they crowd the central areas with a lot of players. They overload the midfield, and I think that will be one of the key challenges for us," said Miranda.

"They also have some very good players. They won their last game against Jamshedpur, and no one had beaten Jamshedpur in Jamshedpur before that, so they are on a good run. But again, like I said, this is our home ground, and we will fight. That is for sure," he added.

Coach reflects on season's performance

Miranda pointed to several underlying metrics as evidence of the progress Chennaiyin have made despite a difficult campaign. The Marina Machans rank among the league's stronger sides in terms of possession across all thirds of the pitch, vertical progression, penalty-box entries, and chance creation. However, the head coach admitted that the team's low conversion rate in front of goal has ultimately cost them valuable points over the course of the season.

"The club has a rich history and has always been among the top sides. This season has been the most difficult, and for me, I am the first person to take responsibility because it was my job from the onset. The club was very clear with me about what was available and what could be made available," the head coach said.

"I accepted that responsibility, and it was my duty to make things work in a positive way. I can honestly say that I tried with everything I had. You can see it in the data and the numbers as well--we posted some really good statistics in several areas. But statistics and data do not necessarily give you points," he added.

Breakthrough season for academy graduate

Joining the head coach for the press conference was academy graduate S Prakadeswaran, one of Chennaiyin's brightest sparks this season. The 19-year-old recently scored his first senior goal against Jamshedpur FC and spoke glowingly about the support he has received from Miranda, his teammates, and the club's fans throughout his breakthrough campaign.

"I have come directly from U13 to ISL. The beginning was tough, but over time I worked hard in the training, and learnt a lot from the coach. He spoke to me about how he used to play, gave me examples, and explained what I have to be like. It helped me and I have developed my game a lot," Prakadeswaran said.

"The whole team is very supportive. If there are any problems, members explain and teach me how to rectify them and play based on the situations. They speak a lot with me about how and when to be switched on and I have learned plenty," he said.

"I didn't expect this much support from the fans. A lot of fans messaged me personally, to show their support. Their chants and encouragement when I'm entering the pitch give me confidence," he added.

Team News

Lastly, Miranda confirmed he will be without a host of players for the final match, including the injured Elsinho, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Laldinliana Renthlei, Vivek S, and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, as well as the suspended Alberto Noguera. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)