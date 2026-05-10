The Lucknow Super Giants’ hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2026 playoffs have been dashed following their five-wicket defeat to the Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 10.

LSG suffered their 8th defeat of the season in 11 outings, which made it impossible for them to finish in the top 4. With only 6 points and a maximum possible total of 12 points from their remaining three league matches, the Rishabh Pant-led side can no longer make it to the playoffs, thus becoming the first team to be eliminated from the tournament.

On that note, let’s take a look at key reasons why the Lucknow Super Giants suffered an early exit from the tournament.