KKR pacer Kartik Tyagi says the team's focus is on taking early wickets in the powerplay against GT, targeting Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan. He also discusses his bowling approach, team combinations, and KKR's inconsistent run in the IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Kartik Tyagi has said the team's focus will be on striking early in the powerplay to put pressure on Gujarat Titans' (GT) top order ahead of their Indian Premier League IPL) 2026 clash at Eden Gardens on Saturday evening.

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Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Tyagi acknowledged that the powerplay has been a challenging phase for his side this season but stressed that early wickets remain the key to restricting opposition batting. "The powerplay has been a bit challenging for us this year, but we're always looking to take wickets early so that it becomes easier for the spinners coming in to bowl in the middle overs. Sending Shubman and Sai Sudarshan back to the pavilion in the power play will be a huge advantage for us," Tyagi said.

Tyagi on His Bowling Approach

The young fast bowler also spoke about his approach to bowling at high pace in modern T20 cricket, saying he adapts based on conditions while relying on natural rhythm rather than overthinking his speed. "I practised a lot at home, and after getting selected for KKR, I started preparing for the conditions I'd have to bowl in. Before every match, we assess the pitch and the conditions and adapt our bowling choices accordingly. If a pitch allows it, I look to bowl a lot of slower deliveries as well. I plan for the 24 deliveries I'm going to bowl based on all the information gathered during our preparation. I bowl fast naturally; I don't put a lot of thought behind it," he said.

On Team Combinations

Tyagi also commented on the team's bowling combinations and the role of management decisions regarding player selection, including discussions around pacer Matheesha Pathirana. "He's an exceptional bowler, and I don't need to say anything further about how he bowls. It's all about finding the right combinations according to the wicket we'll be bowling on, and those decisions are taken by the management," he added.

KKR's Inconsistent Season

Meanwhile, the three-time champions have had an inconsistent run in the ongoing IPL season, finding it difficult to maintain momentum in a closely fought league stage.

As per the latest standings, Kolkata Knight Riders remain in the playoff race but are currently placed eighth on the table, with their position fluctuating throughout the tournament. KKR have played 11 matches so far, winning four, losing six, while one match ended without a result. They have accumulated nine points and hold a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.198.