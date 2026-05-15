The Bihar Government, led by CM Samrat Choudhary, awarded cricketer Ishan Kishan a ₹1 crore prize for his role in India's T20 World Cup win. This gesture has sparked a significant debate on social media, with fans questioning the decision and suggesting the money could be better used for developing sports infrastructure in the state.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary-led Bihar Government has rewarded Ishan Kishan with a massive cash prize for playing a pivotal role in Team India’s T20 World Cup title defence on Friday, May 15.

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Ishan Kishan, who is currently part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the ongoing IPL season, was one of the key members in the Men in Blue’s triumphant campaign, finishing as the tournament’s fourth-highest run-getter with 317 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 35.22 and a strike rate of 193.29 in nine matches.

The southpaw was one of two wicketkeeper-batters, alongside Sanju Samson, in India’s 15-member squad for the marquee event, which took place in India and Sri Lanka.

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Samrat Choudhary Hands Over 1 Crore Cheque to Ishan Kishan

The SRH and Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan travelled to Patna to meet with the Chief Minister at his official residence. Samrat Choudhary, who recently succeeded Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM, felicitated Ishan with a traditional shawl and memento before handing over the cheque of INR 1 crore.

“The member of the Indian cricket team who won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, the brilliant batsman, the pride of Bihar, Shri @ishankishan51 Ji, was honoured by the state government with a cash prize of 1 crore rupees for his crucial contribution in winning the World Cup,” Samrat Chouhdary wrote on his official handle.

“Best wishes for a successful cricket career, keep illuminating the name of Bihar like this,” he added.

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Ishan Kishan earned his selection to the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 on the back of his impressive showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he was the highest run-getter with 517 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 57.44 in 10 matches, while leading Jharkhand to the maiden triumph.

Despite representing Jharkhand, which was once part of Bihar, Ishan Kishan’s roots remain deeply embedded in Patna, creating a complex narrative regarding his sporting identity.

‘What’s The Logic Here?’

The Bihar Government’s rewarding of Ishan Kishan with a cash prize of INR 1 crore has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning the logic behind handing a big cheque to a cricketer who already earns in crores through IPL and endorsements.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts argued that Ishan, who is already a millionaire from IPL and endorsements, didn’t need INR 1 crore, adding that the money could have been better spent on supporting grassroots players, improving stadiums, or developing sports infrastructure in Bihar.

Many called the reward unnecessary, a mere ‘photo op,’ and questioned the state government’s priorities, asking, ‘What’s the logic here?’

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Meanwhile, in IPL 2026, Ishan Kishan is the third leading run-getter for the Sunrisers Hyderabad with 420 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of 185.84 in 12 matches.

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