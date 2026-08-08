Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said he is ready to return to face court proceedings for an alleged murder charge if the government assures his security. He is currently in Sri Lanka and called the case against him 'laughable'.

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said he is ready to return to the country and face the court proceedings against him if the government provides assurances over his security. Shakib, who has not returned to Bangladesh since May 2024, is currently in Sri Lanka representing Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League.

He was among 147 people against whom charges were filed in connection with an alleged murder during the protests in Bangladesh last year. "If I get the clearance from the government that my security will be ensured, I am happy to go back, face the court trial and everything that's needed to be done," Shakib told Reuters, as per Cricinfo. "I know I haven't done anything. It's a laughable case."

Political Ties Complicate Return

Shakib's return to Bangladesh has remained complicated following his political association with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The all-rounder joined Hasina's Awami League and became a member of parliament in the 2024 elections before leaving the country in May to participate in franchise cricket. His appearance alongside Hasina at a press conference subsequently triggered criticism in Bangladesh. His house in Magura was also attacked.

Shakib defended his presence at the event, saying he was merely following instructions. "Whatever the captain says, we follow her," he said. "I think they will decide it better, and we will follow the instructions given to us."

Bangladesh Sports Minister Aminul Haque, who had previously indicated that he would help fast-track Shakib's cases, has since adopted a tougher stance following the incident. "We were looking at things in a very flexible, very tolerant way," Haque said in a statement, according to Cricinfo. "After that (press conference), it doesn't seem like there's any room for that kind of thinking anymore."

"He has gotten to the stage with the dictator (Hasina), who is unlikely to return to the country. We were being tolerant about Shakib being a cricketer. Now that chance is gone. If he has to come, it has to be through the legal route," Haque added.

Hopes for Farewell Series Amid Uncertainty

Shakib had previously expressed his desire to play a farewell series on home soil before ending his international career. The 39-year-old remains keen to continue playing but acknowledged that time is running out. "I am feeling good, still enjoying the game, playing well also, but age is not on my side at this moment, so I cannot wait for too long," Shakib said.

Shakib's comments come as he continues his career in franchise cricket, with a potential return to Bangladesh dependent on the legal proceedings and assurances regarding his safety. (ANI)