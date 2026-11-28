Rohit Sharma has been reappointed as the Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027, replacing Hardik Pandya. He reflects on the team's tough three seasons and shares his thought process behind accepting the leadership role once again.

The veteran Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma reflected on the team’s difficult period after returning to captaincy duties for IPL 2027. Rohit was officially reappointed as MI captain, marking his return to the leadership helm after being replaced by Hardik Pandya ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

After former captain Hardik was traded to Punjab Kings, the five-time IPL champions were looking for suitable candidates to lead the franchise forward before ultimately turning back to their most successful skipper, who had led Mumbai Indians to five triumphs between 2013 and 2020.

Despite Rohit Sharma reportedly recommending Tilak Varma’s name for long-term captaincy, the 39-year-old agreed to take over the reins of the Mumbai Indians as a skipper following extensive discussions with the franchise management, especially co-owner Anant Ambani, who reportedly reached out to him.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Returns as Mumbai Indians Captain for 2027 IPL Season

Rohit Sharma on MI’s Three Difficult Seasons

Reflecting on the five-time IPL champions’ campaign over the last three seasons under Hardik Pandya’s leadership, the 39-year-old admitted that the three-season period was difficult both personally and for the team, acknowledging that Mumbai Indians had not played good cricket during that phase. He also stressed that bringing together a diverse group of players made IPL captaincy particularly difficult.

“I've learned a lot of lessons during that period. It was a tough period, no doubt—personally, and also for the team as well. We've not played good cricket in that period, and even slightly before that, we were not having a good time on the field," Rohit said in a video shared by MI on its social media handles.

“So I'm not going to sit here and say, 'I'm here now, everything will change.' Leading any team is never an easy job; it's the toughest thing, especially in the IPL, because there are so many different people who come and play for your team, and you have to bring everyone together," he added.

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After Hardik Pandya took over the captaincy reins from Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians endured three turbulent seasons, finishing at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2024, bowing out in Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025, and slipping to ninth place in IPL 2026. In all three seasons, Rohit played purely as an opener but remained part of the leadership group.

Having experienced leading the Mumbai Indians’ squad, which had the likes of Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Johnson, Suryakumar Yadav, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga, and Ambati Rayudu across Mumbai Indians' golden era, Rohit Sharma understands what it takes to align big personalities and match-winners under intense pressure.

Thought Process Behind MI Captaincy Return

Further speaking on his return as MI captain, Rohit Sharma recalled how he was initially reluctant to take up the leadership role again, admitting that he needed time to reflect on the decision and discuss it with his family and MI co-owner Anant Ambani before accepting the challenge.

“My honest thought initially was, I am not prepared for this right now. I had to go back and think about it because a lot had happened. I am not saying that this team needs me as a leader. But this team needs a direction right now,” the 39-year-old said.

“And whatever that direction is, if it is me, I am more than happy to drive this team forward. I went home and thought about it. I understood what I can do and what I cannot do. Whether I can captain this team again or not. And all of that," he added.

“But then, after thinking about so many things, I realised that this is the team that you built. For 10 years, you captained this team. I think it is time you try and accept that challenge again," he added.

Rohit Sharma led the Mumbai Indians in 158 matches, winning 87 (89 Super Over wins) and losing 67, with a win percentage of 55.06%, making him the second-most successful IPL captain after CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

As captain, Rohit has aggregated 3986 runs, including 25 fifties, at an average of 28.07 and a strike rate of 129.37 in 158 matches. His best IPL season as an MI captain came in 2016, when he amassed 489 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 44.45 in 14 matches, including a best score of 85*.

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