Rohit Sharma has officially returned as the captain of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2027, taking over the leadership reins once again. Fans express immense joy and renewed hope as the architect of MI's golden era aims for a sixth IPL title.

The veteran batter Rohit Sharma has officially made his return to the helm of Mumbai Indians as captain ahead of IPL 2027. After weeks of speculation and rumours, the 39-year-old has stepped back into the leadership role he once made synonymous with IPL dominance, as well as the legacy associated with the franchise.

After former MI captain Hardik Pandya moved to Punjab Kings through a trade deal that saw Arshdeep Singh join the five-time IPL champions, the franchise was looking for a suitable leader who could help the team reclaim their lost glory and restore the winning culture that defined their five-title dynasty.

It was earlier reported that Rohit Sharma agreed to Mumbai Indians’ request to lead the side despite him recommending Tilak Varma’s name for the leadership role, signalling his willingness to shoulder the burden one more time and bridge the transition for the next generation.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma to Lead Mumbai Indians as Captain for 2027 IPL Season

3 Seasons Later, Rohit Sharma Returns as MI Captain

Rohit Sharma has often been considered synonymous with Mumbai Indians' championship pedigree, having guided the team to five IPL triumphs in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020, making him one of the successful captains alongside former CSK skipper MS Dhoni in the history of the tournament.

However, when MI replaced Rohit with Hardik Pandya, who was traded from Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2024, as captain, it triggered fierce pushback from fans and disrupted the familiar dressing-room dynamic. Hardik was made a villain by Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians’ fans during his initial spell back at the franchise.

Under Hardik Pandya’s leadership, MI failed to capture a sixth IPL title, enduring tough campaigns, especially in 2024, when they finished at the bottom of the points table, and in 2026, when they ended the season ninth. Although they reached Qualifier 2 in 2025, they fell short of winning the title, extending their championship drought to six seasons.

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With the return of Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians captain, hopes of a sixth IPL trophy among the Paltan have apparently been reignited, given that the veteran batter was an architect of the team’s golden era and knows exactly what it takes to close out high-pressure knockout runs.

In the last three seasons, Rohit played solely as an opener, but he remained one of the central figures, alongside Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, who anchored the dressing room and kept the core group together as the franchise navigated a turbulent transition.

'Sixth Trophy Loading': Paltan Reacts To Rohit Sharma’s MI Captaincy Return

Rohit Sharma’s return as Mumbai Indians’ captain for IPL 2027 has sparked a wave of reactions from the franchise’s fanbase on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans expressing excitement, nostalgia and renewed hopes of winning a sixth IPL title.

Taking to their X handles, several Rohit and MI fans welcomed the veteran batter as the team's original leader, while others celebrated his return with emotional posts, describing it as the homecoming of the captain who built MI's championship legacy. Some supporters declared that the 'King' was back to lead his kingdom he had built.

Another section of fans expressed confidence that Rohit's return would help Mumbai Indians reclaim their championship glory and secure a record-extending sixth IPL title, with several declaring that the 'sixth trophy' was on its way.

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Rohit Sharma led the Mumbai Indians in 158 matches, winning 87 (89 Super Over wins) and losing 67, with a win percentage of 55.06%, making him the second-most successful IPL captain after CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

As captain, Rohit has aggregated 3986 runs, including 25 fifties, at an average of 28.07 and a strike rate of 129.37 in 158 matches. His best IPL season as an MI captain came in 2016, when he amassed 489 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 44.45 in 14 matches, including a best score of 85*.

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