Following Hardik Pandya’s move to Punjab Kings through a trade deal involving pacer Arshdeep Singh, the Mumbai Indians have been left searching for a new leader ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

However, the five-time IPL champions dropped a cryptic social media post, featuring an animated hand holding a Mumbai Indians cap on Wednesday, November 25. However, the franchise did not offer any explanation or caption, and the post sparked speculation among fans that former skipper Rohit Sharma could return to the leadership role for IPL 2027.

https://t.co/XuBsxopPnb — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 25, 2026

It was earlier reported that the five-time IPL-winning captain agreed to return to captaincy duties despite recommending Tilak Varma’s name as his successor, but reportedly agreed to take charge following discussions with the franchise management.

On that note, let’s take a look at why Rohit Sharma’s captaincy return could be an ideal call for Mumbai Indians.