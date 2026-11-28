Rohit Sharma has been re-appointed Mumbai Indians captain for the 2027 IPL season. After a challenging period for the franchise, the five-time champion returns to provide leadership and restore the team's former dominance.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Indian batting legend Rohit Sharma, re-appointed as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain after three seasons, admitted that he initially felt hesitant and unprepared to take up the armband again, but felt up for the challenge, realising his rich legacy as the captain of the side, having won five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. Mumbai Indians on Friday announced that Rohit Sharma will captain the team, going into the 2027 IPL season. As the franchise prepares to celebrate its landmark 20th season, one of its most loved and successful leaders will lead the Blue and Gold into an exciting new chapter.

The decade of 2020s has not been kind to MI, as they have not won a trophy since the 2020 edition. While they made it to the playoffs in 2023 and 2025, they endured bottom-of-the-table finishes in 2022, 2024 and a ninth-place finish in the previous season. The period when Hardik Pandya was brought back to the franchise as captain was pretty underwhelming, with Hardik Pandya being in charge of two seasons where MI finished at the bottom and second-last spot, with the 2025 season being the one where they made it to the playoffs.

Speaking during the video posted by MI, Rohit said that he was initially not prepared to take up the captaincy again and had conversations with his family and team co-owner Anant Ambani. "My honest thought initially was, I am not prepared for this right now. I had to go back and think about it because a lot had happened. I am not saying that this team needs me as a leader. But this team needs a direction right now. And whatever that direction is, if it is me, I am more than happy to drive this team forward. I went home and thought about it. I understood what I can do and what I cannot do. Whether I can captain this team again or not. And all of that," he said.

"But then, after thinking about so many things, I realised that this is the team that you built. For 10 years, you captained this team. I think it is time you try and accept that challenge again," he added.

Speaking on the last season, in which MI finished ninth with just four wins in 14 games, Rohit admitted that the players were frustrated with the results and he himself would often think about how MI was no longer the force it was during his run as a captain. "We had a very disappointing season. Not just me, but many other players were quite frustrated with how we were playing," he said. "If you are not playing well, if your team is not doing well, you feel frustrated. And that is something that everyone was going through. And it was a tough period for everyone. When I went home, I thought about it. It is not the team that used to be once upon a time. We need to get back to that. How can we do that?," he added.

Rohit also said that the dissapointment was not about being able to make it to the playoffs, but the team not being able to click and players not being able to fulfil their roles. "Disappointment was not about qualification. Disappointment was that we were not playing well," he said. "The responsibilities that people had were not being fulfilled properly. Which again, you know, is a very natural thing to happen when you are losing, the momentum is not with you. The other teams are playing well. They are trying and capitalising more on you, putting more pressure on you. And we were not responding to that pressure. And that includes everyone. Not just one or two players. The entire MI was failing," he added.

Hardik's return to the franchise was not received well by a section of MI fans, who alleged that he betrayed Rohit, his long-time Team India and MI teammate and a legend of the sport. In his first season as a captain, boos and slurs rained down on him across all the stadiums in India. Hardik's second stint with MI spanning three seasons was underwhelming, as he could score only 647 runs in 39 matches and 35 innings at an average of 21.53 and a strike rate of 147.82, with a best score of 48*. He took 29 wickets in 39 matches at an average of over 34, with a five-wicket haul to his name. Ahead of the new season, he was traded to Punjab Kings (PBKS), receiving left-armer pacer Arshdeep Singh in return.

Rohit remains one of the most decorated captains in IPL history, sharing the record for the most titles as captain with former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, with five trophies each. Having joined Mumbai Indians in 2011, Rohit took over the captaincy from Australia's Ricky Ponting midway through the 2013 season. He immediately made an impact, guiding the franchise to its maiden IPL title that year. Further triumphs followed in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Across 11 seasons as captain, Rohit led Mumbai Indians to the playoffs seven times, reaching five finals and winning all five. He also guided the franchise to the Champions League T20 title in 2013, completing a memorable trophy double.

Rohit has accumulated 3,986 IPL runs as captain, placing him third on the all-time list behind Virat Kohli (4,994) and MS Dhoni (4,753). His last appearance as Mumbai Indians captain came in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, where Mumbai suffered a 62-run defeat.

The upcoming season will also see Rohit enter the record books as he approaches his 40th birthday on April 30, 2027. He is set to become Mumbai Indians' oldest-ever captain, the sixth-oldest skipper in IPL history and the third-oldest Indian to lead a team in the tournament. MS Dhoni holds the record as the oldest IPL captain, having last led Chennai Super Kings at 43 years and 322 days. He is also the only captain to have won an IPL title in his 40s, achieving the feat in 2021 and 2023. While his leadership achievements remain remarkable, Rohit's batting numbers are equally impressive. He is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history, behind Virat Kohli (9,336), with 7,329 runs in 281 matches, including two centuries and 49 half-centuries. He is also Mumbai Indians' leading run-scorer with 6,159 runs. (ANI)