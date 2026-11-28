Indian bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has defended Jasprit Bumrah after a wicketless Christchurch Test spell, citing his good rhythm and tactical pitch-based adjustments as key reasons to remain confident in the pacer's long-term effectiveness.

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 28 (ANI): Indian spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule backed pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah after a wicketless outing in the first innings of the Christchurch Test, saying that wickets will come soon, saying that his bowling rhythm is good and he changes his pace needs of the pitch. After taking five wickets in the Wellington Test, including a four-fer in the first innings, Bumrah could not produce a wicket during his 26-over spell of 49 runs in the first innings of the Christchurch Test. His bowling speed has also been under the scanner, with the speed guns showing him operating at much slower speeds on numerous occasions, even in 120-clicks.

Speaking during the presser, Sairaj said, "I feel he is a very experienced bowler; he has won so many matches for India. You know, and his bowling rhythm is also very good. So I think it is a question of just, you know, filling up that last column (of wickets), which I feel will happen for him in due time." On Bumrah's speed often going down as per his usual standards, Sairaj said that he bowls as per the pitch, and whenever there is seam movement, he bowls within himself to get the ball to move or else, he quickens his pace up if there is pace on the pitch. "Not really, you know. Obviously, he is a bowler who bowls his spells according to the need of the pitch as well. And if he finds that there is that seam movement, he might just bowl slightly within himself to see that the seam movement is more, and if there is some more pace in the pitch, he might just, you know, put in those deliveries which are, you know, really quick," he said.

26 overs is the joint-most bowled by Jasprit Bumrah without bagging a single wicket in a Test innings. He had returned 0/57 against the same opponent in the WTC 2021 final in Southampton and 0/79 against England at Lord’s in 2021 - both in 26 overs, as per Cricbuzz. Sairaj said Bumrah has been very balanced with his bowling and has beaten the batters very often throughout the tour. "So I think from a bowling point of view, you always feel there is this false shot percentage which you should also consider from a bowler's point of view. And I think that's what it is. It is a question of just time where he will pick up those wickets which we are expecting," he added.

Despite Bumrah not picking up wickets, Akash Deep stepped up with the ball, taking a five-wicket haul and Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj also chipped in with two wickets. Sairaj highlighted the positive influences Bumrah has had on youngsters while he shares his knowledge with his teammates. "Jasprit just being in the dressing room and being around these younger players has a massive impact. And yes, he's not got the wickets which we're expecting, but him being—the communication between him and the other bowlers, the youngsters feeding off his experience—there is a lot of positives. That is what the, you know, the dressing room thrives on, you know, sharing that experience, and I think he is been doing that, and the youngsters are also learning so much from him in terms of, if you see the combination, the partnership in the previous game, here also, in spite of maybe not bowling that well in the first session, how they came back. So there are lots of positives to look at rather than, you know, what has not been going well," he signed off.