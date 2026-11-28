Following a 99-96 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Lakers star Luka Doncic was shoved by a courtside fan while retrieving a wristband. The fan was subsequently ejected from the arena as security intervened during the heated postgame incident.

San Antonio (Texas) [US], November 28 (ANI): Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic was involved in a brief altercation with a courtside fan following his team's 99-96 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA Cup game at the Frost Bank Centre, reported ESPN. The incident took place on Friday night as Doncic was walking towards the visitors' locker room after the Lakers' defeat, which also ended their NBA Cup campaign. According to footage from Amazon Prime's postgame broadcast, Doncic threw his white wristband towards a couple sitting courtside, seemingly as part of his usual postgame routine. However, after hearing that the recipient did not want it, the Slovenian turned around to retrieve the wristband, reported ESPN. Luka Dončić SHOVED by a fan! 😮🤬 It was wild scenes in San Antonio as the Lakers collapsed against the Spurs, 99-96. https://t.co/sabZH5kkaZ — Prime Video Sport AUNZ (@pvsportaunz) November 28, 2026 The man sitting next to the woman picked up the wristband and handed it back to Doncic before pushing the Lakers star as he turned away. The incident prompted teammate Jarred Vanderbilt and members of the arena's security staff to intervene. The fan was subsequently ejected from the arena.

Explaining the incident after the game, Doncic said it was a misunderstanding involving his usual postgame ritual. "I just threw my wristband like I do almost every game," Doncic said, according to ESPN. "Then, I heard he didn't want it, so I went back to grab it. He just pushed me. Then, I gave it to somebody else." He further clarified that he had no intention of escalating the situation. "I just heard somebody say they didn't want it," Doncic said. "I went back to get it, and then he pushed me. I just gave the wristband to somebody else," he added. It remains unclear whether Doncic will face any disciplinary action from the NBA over the incident.

Meanwhile, the Lakers suffered a disappointing defeat after surrendering a 20-point lead in the second quarter and a 16-point advantage at halftime. The Spurs staged a remarkable comeback, outscoring the visitors 30-14 in the third quarter to turn the contest around. Keldon Johnson's 23-foot corner three-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining in the third quarter tied the scores at 68-68, setting up a closely contested final period. Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama then combined for 17 points in the fourth quarter to help San Antonio complete the comeback and secure a 99-96 victory. Doncic finished as the game's leading scorer with 31 points, taking 31 attempts from the field. It was his 12th 30-point performance of the season, equaling Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the most such games in the NBA this season. Despite the disappointment, Lakers head coach JJ Redick remained confident about his team's overall performances and ability to improve following the defeat. "The reality is, that's the barometer in the West right now, and this was a great test for us," Redick said, as per ESPN. "We'll get better from it. They're disappointed right now, and it's a natural emotion from losing a game. I told them this morning, 'We're going to get feedback [from the game]. And when we wake up tomorrow, if we've won the game or lost, we're still a good team on Saturday morning,'" he concluded. (ANI)