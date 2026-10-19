West Indies Champions won their maiden WCL title by defeating England Champions in the 2026 final. After the nine-wicket victory, Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo went viral for recreating their iconic ‘Champion’ dance, evoking memories of their 2016 T20 World Cup triumph.

The former West Indies teammates Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo were spotted dancing to the latter’s iconic song ‘Champion’ following the West Indies Champions' victory over England Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026 final at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 18.

West Indies Champions lifted their first WCL title with a nine-wicket victory over England. With a 160-run target, the Caribbean legends chased it down with three overs to spare. An unbeaten 123-run partnership between opener Lendl Simmons (77) and Chadwick Walton (58) for the second wicket anchored the comfortable chase.

West Indies Champions became the third team after India and South Africa to lift the WCL trophy in tournament history, capping off a sensational tournament run. Chadwick Walton finished as the leading run-getter with 342 runs and was the Player of the Tournament, while Sheldon Cottrell was the highest wicket-taker for the side.

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Gayle and Bravo ‘Champion’ Dance Goes ,Viral

As the West Indies Champions defeated Eoin Morgan’s England Champions in the final to clinch their maiden WCL triumph, skipper Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo burst into their iconic signature dance on the Sharjah pitch.

As Bravo’s chart-topping anthem ‘Champion’ reverberated around the iconic Sharjah Stadium, the two former teammates broke into their trademark moves, celebrating West Indies Champions' maiden WCL title in front of the cheering crowd.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the two former West Indies legends were seen dancing in sync to the energetic beat of the iconic Caribbean anthem. While celebrating their maiden WCL title, the duo brought back memories of their iconic celebrations from the 2016 T20 World Cup,

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Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo were part of the West Indies’ golden era, where the legendary duo played a pivotal role in their T20 World Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2016, establishing West Indies as a dominant force in white-ball cricket.

During the 2016 tournament, Dwayne Bravo’s single ‘Champion’ became the official anthem for West Indies cricket, inspiring their famous dance routines throughout their successful campaign in India, where they defeated the same opponent, England, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and Carlos Brathwaite famously smashed four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes in the final over to seal a dramatic victory.

‘Champion’ Dance Brings Back West Indies Nostalgia

The viral video of Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo grooving to the ‘Champion’ song has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts celebrating the iconic duo’s dance moves and reflecting on their legacy in West Indies cricket.

Taking to their X handles, many fans praised the legendary duo, with some highlighting their entertaining dance moves and others celebrating their lasting legacy in West Indies cricket. A few fans also drew comparisons with other legendary West Indies players.

Another section of fans hailed Gayle and Bravo as one of West Indies cricket’s greatest duos, while others celebrated their infectious energy and the nostalgia their ‘Champion’ dance brought back. The viral clip once again highlighted the pair’s enduring popularity among cricket enthusiasts.

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Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo have already retired from international cricket, but their legacy as ultimate entertainers remains as vibrant as ever. Bravo is part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) management as a mentor, while Gayle continues to make high-profile appearances across global franchise and legends leagues.

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