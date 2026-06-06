Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's coach lauded the 15-year-old's historic selection in the Indian team, hoping he is the next 'poster boy'. Vaibhav broke Sachin Tendulkar's record and had a dominant IPL 2026 season for Rajasthan Royals.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's childhood coach, Manish Ojha, on Saturday congratulated the 15-year-old on his historic selection in the Indian cricket team, saying he hopes the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has found its 'poster boy' for the future of Indian cricket.

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Speaking to ANI, Ojha said, "Many congratulations to Vaibhav and his family; it is a moment of great pride for all of us. After Sachin, he is a young player who has been selected for the Indian T20 team, and as his coach, I feel very proud... I hope the BCCI has found the 'poster boy' for the future of Indian cricket in him, and that he will deliver great performances and live up to everyone's expectations."

When asked about Vaibhav's selection, Ojha pointed to the youngster's remarkable performances over the last two years. "If you look at his performance over the last two years, whether it was his debut IPL season, his performance in this year's IPL, or his performance in the Under-19 World Cup... the way he batted, displaying an attacking style, dominating both domestic and international bowlers, and hitting massive sixes, was remarkable... It is precisely these qualities, Vaibhav's potential and his performance, that have earned him a spot in Team India today."

Youngest-Ever Player, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record

The 15-year-old, who was named in the Indian cricket squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games, became the youngest-ever player to be picked for the national side, breaking a 36-year-old record held by legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar had made his India debut against Pakistan in 1989 at the age of 16, setting a record that stood for a very long time.

A Historic IPL 2026 Season

Sooryavanshi had a historic Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season where the rising sensation didn't just break out, he utterly dominated. The Bihar-born sensation spearheaded a clean sweep at the tournament's post-season awards, capturing an unprecedented haul including Most Valuable Player (MVP), Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker, the Orange Cap, and Super Sixes of the Season.

The 15-year-old had an extraordinary tournament for Rajasthan Royals (RR), finishing as the highest run-scorer with 776 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 237.30. Sooryavanshi's consistent performances, including a record-breaking 72 sixes, helped him surpass several long-standing IPL records and establish himself as one of the most promising talents in Indian cricket during the 2026 season. Playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), the young southpaw systematically dismantled elite bowling attacks across the country, setting blistering new benchmarks for T20 cricket. (ANI)