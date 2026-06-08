Kapil Dev hails 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who broke Sachin Tendulkar's record to become India's youngest player. The call-up follows a sensational IPL 2026 where he was the highest run-scorer and won multiple awards.

Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev hailed young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as an exceptional talent, saying the youngster has already displayed skills that few players his age possess after the 15-years-old recieved his maiden national call-up. He also acknowledged that a long journey lies ahead, and wished him success and stressed the importance of staying grounded and focused as he begins his cricketing career.

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday named Sooryavanshi in the national squads for the European tour, making him the youngest player ever selected for the Indian men's team. Sooryavanshi broke a 36-year-old record previously held by Sachin Tendulkar, who made his India debut against Pakistan in 1989 at the age of 16.

Kapil Dev Hails 'Exceptional Talent'

"I think he is a huge talent. It was great to watch him. He still has a long journey ahead. He possesses a level of skill that very few youngsters manage to achieve. I just want to wish him good luck. If he stays grounded and takes care of himself, it will be even better for him, because his life is just beginning," Kapil Dev told ANI.

Sensational IPL 2026 Performance

Sooryavanshi earned his maiden national call-up after a sensational Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals. The left-handed batter emerged as the tournament's highest run-scorer, amassing 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30.

His explosive season included a record 72 sixes, helping him rewrite several IPL records and cement his status as one of Indian cricket's brightest young prospects. The Bihar-born batter dominated the post-season awards, sweeping the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker, Orange Cap and Super Sixes of the Season honours.

Representing Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi consistently dismantled some of the world's top bowling attacks and played a key role in the franchise's campaign with his fearless strokeplay.

India's European Tour

India's immediate assignment will be a two-match T20I series against Ireland in Belfast on June 26 and 28, followed by a five-match T20I series in England from July 1 to 11. (ANI)