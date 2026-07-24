Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain is assured of a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after receiving a bye into the 75kg semi-finals. Her coach, Santiago Nieva, noted her 'favourable draw' but said the team's goal is to win gold.

Santiago Nieva, the head coach of the Indian women's boxing team, spoke on Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain's confirmed medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, saying that the boxer has a "favourable draw" ahead and the goal is to beat whoever comes her way.

How a Bye Secured a Medal

Borgohain is assured of a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after receiving a bye into the women's 75kg quarter-finals, meaning she does not need to win a bout to secure a podium finish. Boxing at the Commonwealth Games awards two bronze medals in each weight category, with both losing semi-finalists receiving a bronze. As a result, reaching the last four guarantees a medal, according to Olympics.com.

Lovlina's direct entry into the semi-finals came due to the small size of the women's 75kg draw, which features only five boxers. The category has just one quarter-final bout scheduled for July 28, between England's Mary Kate Smith and Nigeria's Patricia Mbata. Apart from them, Lovlina, Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree and Tuvalu's Tarona Taafaki have advanced directly to the semi-finals.

Coach on 'Favourable Draw'

Speaking as quoted by ESPN, Santiago said, "We have received the draw, and in Lovlina's weight category there are five boxers. She has a favourable draw and will go directly into the semifinals, where she will face Tuvalu."

"They (Lovlina and Tuvalu) have sparred before in Belfast, and we are confident that Lovlina is operating at a higher level. That said, she is a tough opponent and a southpaw, so we need to be fully prepared and perform at our best. On paper, our main rivals, England and Australia, are on the other side of the draw and will face each other in the semifinals. While the draw is favourable for us, achieving our goal will require us to beat whoever comes our way."

A Landmark Achievement for Lovlina

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist and former world champion will face Taafaki in the semi-finals on July 31, with a place in the final at stake. The 28-year-old's medal will be her first at the Commonwealth Games, irrespective of its colour. Lovlina had exited the quarter-finals at Gold Coast 2018 after losing to eventual champion Sandy Ryan, while she suffered an opening-round defeat at Birmingham 2022. She competed in the 69kg category at both editions.

The medal will also complete Lovlina's medal tally at all major multi-sport events she is eligible for, having already won medals at the Olympics and Asian Games, according to Olympics.com. (ANI)