India’s javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra is one of the favourites to win a medal at the ongoing edition of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. After having skipped the 2022 Birmingham edition of the event due to a groin injury, the Olympic and World champion returns with a chance to reclaim the Commonwealth title.

Neeraj won his first CWG Gold medal at the 2018 Gold Coast Games, making him the first Indian javelin throw athlete to win the gold medal, securing his historical triumph with a throw of 86.47 metres.

With the javelin throw event taking place on July 30 for the qualification round and July 31 for the men's javelin throw final, the focus will be on the 28-year-old, who aims to create multiple records. On that note, let’s take a look at the five records Neeraj Chopra can shatter at the Glasgow Games 2026.