CWG 2026: 5 Records India’s Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Can Shatter at Glasgow Games
After missing the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Neeraj Chopra returns to Glasgow 2026 aiming to reclaim his javelin gold. The Olympic and World champion also has a chance to shatter five major records, including the CWG mark and his own national record.
Neeraj Chopra to Headline India's Athletics at CWG 2026
India’s javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra is one of the favourites to win a medal at the ongoing edition of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. After having skipped the 2022 Birmingham edition of the event due to a groin injury, the Olympic and World champion returns with a chance to reclaim the Commonwealth title.
Neeraj won his first CWG Gold medal at the 2018 Gold Coast Games, making him the first Indian javelin throw athlete to win the gold medal, securing his historical triumph with a throw of 86.47 metres.
With the javelin throw event taking place on July 30 for the qualification round and July 31 for the men's javelin throw final, the focus will be on the 28-year-old, who aims to create multiple records. On that note, let’s take a look at the five records Neeraj Chopra can shatter at the Glasgow Games 2026.
1. Commonwealth Games Record
Men’s javelin throw record in the history of the Commonwealth Games is 90.18m, achieved by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem. Arshad remains the only javelin thrower to breach the 90 m mark in the Commonwealth Games, making him the man to beat as the marquee event unfolds in Glasgow.
After missing the Birmingham edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2022, Neeraj Chopra will look to make a statement not only with his performance but also by breaking the Commonwealth Games record in the men's javelin throw. Despite not crossing the 90-metre mark since his 90.23m throw at the Doha Diamond League in 2025, the 28-year-old Indian superstar will be determined to rewrite the history books in Glasgow.
In his eight appearances leading up to the Glasgow Games, Neeraj recorded throws between 84 and 89 metres, consistently showcasing his elite form and setting the stage for an epic showdown at the Commonwealth Games.
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2. National Record
Neeraj Chopra has shattered his own national record seven times since breaking Rajinder Singh’s long-standing national mark back in 2016, continuing to raise the bar for Indian athletics over the past decade.
Before becoming the first Indian javelin thrower to breach the 90-metre mark, Neeraj had improved his personal best into the 89-metre range on four occasions, before finally rewriting history with his 90.23m effort at the Doha Diamond League in 2025.
The Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 present Neeraj Chopra with an opportunity to add another glorious chapter to his stellar career by breaking his own national record once again on foreign soil, further cementing his legacy as one of India's greatest athletes.
3. First Indian To Double CWG Gold in Athletics
India has won six gold medals in athletics at the Commonwealth Games, starting from legendary Milkha Singh’s 440 yards victory at the 1958 Cardiff Games to Eldhose Paul’s triple jump gold medal at the 2022 Birmingham Games, highlighting India's expanding legacy in track and field.
However, no Indian athlete has managed to win more than one gold medal in athletics at the Commonwealth Games. Neeraj Chopra is on the verge of becoming the first Indian track and field athlete to win a second Commonwealth Games gold medal, following his historic victory at the Gold Coast.
If the javelin throw star achieves this milestone at the Glasgow Games, Neeraj Chopra will separate himself from an elite group of single-gold-medalists to stand completely alone in the history books of Indian track and field. In fact, Neeraj would become the Asian javelin thrower to win multiple gold medals at CWG.
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4. Highest Throw By Asian Javelin Athlete on UK Soil
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem’s CWG record of 90.18m in men’s javelin throw is the highest by an Asian thrower on UK soil, eclipsing all previous regional marks set at major international competitions hosted in the country. Before Nadeem, no Asian javelin athlete, including Neeraj Chopra, has managed to cross the 90-metre threshold in the United Kingdom,
Neeraj’s highest throw on UK soil is 82.26 metres, which he achieved during the 2017 World Athletics Championships, where he finished seventh in the qualification. After 9 years, the 28-year-old, already a World and Olympic champion, will return to the country with his sights firmly set on rewriting that personal milestone.
Breaching the 90 m mark on UK soil could be difficult, given that Neeraj has not crossed that barrier outside of his 2025 Doha effort, but the Glasgow stage gives him the perfect platform to chase history.
5. Best Asian Record in Men’s Javelin Throw
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem holds the Asian record of 92.97m in men’s javelin throw, which he achieved at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, setting the ultimate benchmark for athletes across the continent. The only javelin thrower who almost shattered Nadeem’s record is Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who stunned the sporting world with a sensational throw of 92.62m at the Wanda Diamond League in Rome.
Among Asian javelin throwers, Neeraj Chopra sits behind Arshad Nadeem and Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage on the continent’s all-time performance list, holding his national record mark of 90.23m. Indian star requires a performance beyond 92.97m to claim the top spot or alternatively surpass 90.18 to break the CWG record while cementing his elite status in Glasgow.
Given that Neeraj has recovered from back from a lower back injury, Glasgow presents him with another opportunity to push his limits and challenge the Asian record. Surpassing Nadeem’s 92.97m mark could be a monumental task, but another record-breaking effort cannot be ruled out.
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