West Indies head coach Daren Sammy confirmed that pacer Alzarri Joseph has declined selection for the two-match Test series against Pakistan, describing the fast bowler's absence as a 'significant setback' for the home side.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has confirmed that pace spearhead Alzarri Joseph declined selection for the upcoming two-match ICC World Test Championship series against Pakistan, describing the fast bowler's absence as a significant setback ahead of the home assignment.

Cricket West Indies had earlier stated that Joseph was unavailable for selection due to "personal reasons" when naming the 15-member squad, but Sammy clarified on Friday that the 29-year-old had opted out after being picked.

"Yeah, it is a big loss. Mr Joseph has declined selection. That's the reality of the situation," Sammy said during a press conference ahead of the opening Test at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, according to Cricinfo. "He was selected. I mean, he's now coming from injury. And for reasons since, he has declined the selection," he added.

Joseph's decision comes despite the pacer returning to action recently after injury. He featured in both Tests against Sri Lanka in June-July, taking six wickets across the two matches, before producing a match-winning spell of 4 for 41 in the opening ODI against New Zealand during the subsequent five-match series.

Sammy, however, said the matter was beyond the coaching staff and would be handled by Cricket West Indies. "That is a decision that is way over my head," Sammy said. "I leave that with the directors to come up with whatever solutions where contracted players get to decline selection."

Squad Changes Following Joseph's Withdrawal

Joseph's withdrawal has prompted changes to the West Indies squad, with left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop earning his maiden Test call-up after an outstanding run in domestic cricket. Top-order batter Kirk McKenzie also returns to the squad following impressive performances for Jamaica in first-class cricket.

Bishop has built an impressive first-class record, taking 119 wickets in just 25 matches at an average of 23.90. The 26-year-old has also been the leading wicket-taker across the last three editions of the West Indies Championship, claiming 91 wickets during that period.

Fast bowler Anderson Phillip, who featured in the most recent Test against Sri Lanka, has been left out, while Roston Chase will continue to lead the side with Jomel Warrican serving as vice-captain.

Sammy Backs Attack to Deliver Against Pakistan

Despite missing one of his premier fast bowlers, Sammy backed his attack to deliver against Pakistan. "What I could tell you [is that] we have a bowling line-up that we've seen that could take 20 wickets. That's the first start to winning Test matches," Sammy said, as per Cricinfo.

"We saw it in New Zealand. We saw it in the Australia series. We matched Australia with the ball. We matched New Zealand with the ball as well. And the confidence and the work that the batters have put in, you could see it bearing fruit in the Test series against Sri Lanka. You know, much more consistency coming through," he added.

He further added, "So once we match these two batsmen scoring runs, we know we have the bowling line-up to take 20 wickets and help us win Test matches."

West Indies' pace attack for the series will be led by Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales, with all-rounders Justin Greaves and Keemo Paul providing additional seam options. The spin department comprises Warrican, debutant Bishop and captain Chase.

The first Test begins on Saturday in Trinidad, while the second Test will be played in Port of Spain from August 2. (ANI)