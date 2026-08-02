Former India coach Ravi Shastri met Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham during The Hundred 2026 match at Edgbaston. Shastri received a signed cap from Bellingham, revealing it was a special gift requested by his daughter, Aleka.

Former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri received a signed cap from England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham on the sidelines of The Hundred 2026 match between Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, August 1.

Bellingham was in attendance at the venue as a co-owner of the Birmingham Phoenix, where he joined the pre-match coin toss and participated in the day's events. The 23-year-old stole the spotlight not only with his appearance on the ground as part of the team's ownership group, but also interacted with players and the broadcasting crew before the match.

However, Ravi Shastri's interaction with Bellingham off the field stole the show, where he was presented with the autographed memorabilia from the England star, who was part of the team that won the bronze medal at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Shastri Received Signed Cap and Ball from Bellingham

After the toss, which was won by Birmingham Phoenix after they elected to bat first, Ravi Shastri, who is part of the commentary panel for The Hundred 2026, had a personal interaction with Jude Bellingham on live television.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the former India head coach was seen getting a Birmingham cap as well as the match signed by the Real Madrid star, who happily obliged before engaging in a brief and lighthearted conversation that delighted fans watching from around the world.

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Later, Shastri revealed that the signed cap from Bellingham was for his daughter, Aleka Shastri, hilariously stating that she would lock him out of the home if he returned empty-handed.

“The autograph is for my daughter. She wouldn’t have allowed me home if I had not taken it.” Shastri said.

Shastri’s daughter appears to be quite a passionate football enthusiast, though he stays away from the public spotlight and media attention, and her request, as revealed by the former coach himself, ensured her father came back from Edgbaston with the ultimate piece of sports memorabilia.

Birmingham Phoenix Lost to Welsh Fire

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham’s co-owned side ultimately fell short in a thrilling encounter, as Welsh Fire secured their third win of the ongoing The Hundred season with a seven-wicket victory, moving to second on the points table.

With a 137-run target, Welsh Fire chased down the target in 96 balls, or four balls to spare, thanks to Joe Root’s unbeaten 58-run knock and his 77-run partnership with skipper Phil Salt, who scored 46 off 36 balls, sealing a comfortable victory and boosting their net run rate in the tournament standings.

Birmingham Phoenix’s batting innings earlier in the day failed to set a formidable total, as wicketkeeper-batter Joe Clarke (35) and skipper Donavan Ferreira (23) managed to score 20 or more runs while the rest of the lineup struggled to build momentum against a disciplined Welsh Fire bowling attack.

Birmingham is currently at the bottom of the points table with a win and three losses, earning just 4 points and having a net run rate (NRR) of -1.208, leaving them with an uphill battle to turn their campaign around in the remaining fixtures of the tournament.

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