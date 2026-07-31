Former India captain Rohit Sharma surprised fans with a new clean-shaven look while on a break in London. A photo shared by former coach Ravi Shastri showcased the cricketer's youthful transformation, which quickly went viral and sparked widespread reactions on social media.

Former India captain and veteran opener Rohit Sharma stunned the fans and cricket enthusiasts with his clean-shaven look during a relaxed stroll in London with former head coach Ravi Shastri. The 39-year-old has been enjoying some well-earned downtime in London following the ODI series against England.

After his record-breaking 138-run knock in the third ODI against England, Rohit continues to remain in London, where he was recently in attendance for MI London’s opening match of their The Hundred campaign against Sunrisers Leeds at The Oval in Leeds on July 22, alongside owner Nita Ambani, taking in the high-energy action of the tournament.

However, Rohit Sharma grabbed the spotlight off the field once again for his youth transformation, completely removing his trademark beard to reveal a striking and clean-shaven appearance when Ravi Shastri jumped into the veteran opener in London.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's heartfelt tribute to retiring teammate Ajinkya Rahane

Rohit’s New Look Goes Viral

Rohit Sharma has long been recognised for his trademark beard for nearly a decade, but the veteran opener decided to ditch it entirely. The former India captain’s clean-shaven look was not known to the public until Ravi Shastri shared a photo of him alongside Rohit on his official X (formerly Twitter).

Taking to X, the former India captain and head coach shared a picture with Rohit Sharma from their recent outing in London, where Rohit looked almost unrecognizable because of his youthful appearance.

“Great bumping into a relaxed Shaaaarma on a stroll in London @ImRo45.” Shastri wrote alongside a photo on his X handle.

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Ravi Shastri is currently enjoying his break from commentary duties after covering India's recently concluded ODI series against England. The former India head coach is currently spending time in the United Kingdom’s capital, where he happened to meet up with his former skipper for an unplanned and cheerful reunion that quickly captured the attention of cricket fans worldwide.

Even Rohit is currently on a break with his family, as he is no longer part of India’s Test and T20I formats, as he retired from the shortest format following the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024 and stepped away from Test cricket in 2025, leaving him free to spend quality time with his loved ones during these extended breaks.

Fans Can't Get Over Rohit's Clean-Shaven Look

Rohit Sharma’s stunning transformation quickly became the talk of social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts were left amazed, with many saying they could barely recognise the former India captain without his trademark beard.

Taking to their X handles, many fans reacted with surprise and nostalgia, with some saying Rohit looked ‘10 years younger,’ while others compared his clean-shaven appearance to his early days in international cricket. Several users admitted that they had to take a second look to recognise the former India captain.

However, some users also appreciated the candid reunion with former India head coach Ravi Shastri, describing the former India captain as relaxed and carefree after his recent exploits on the field.

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After retiring from Tests and T20Is, Rohit Sharma has been solely focusing on ODIs since 2025, aiming to extend his illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Rohit will likely return to action for the home ODI series against the West Indies, starting on September 27.

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane's retirement ends an era of Indian batting dominance