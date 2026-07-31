New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips, while recovering from a side strain, has shared an intense workout video that has gone viral. The cricketer is seen effortlessly deadlifting and squatting nearly 200kg, showcasing the raw power behind his renowned athleticism and stunning fans.

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips has returned to the gym after recovering from the side strain he sustained during the second Test of the three-match series against England in June, sharing an intense workout video in which he effortlessly lifts heavy weights.

Phillips was one of the key architects of New Zealand's 2-1 Test series triumph over England, starring with a maiden Test century in the second game at The Oval and making valuable contributions with the bat as the Black Caps bounced back to clinch the series. Across four innings, the 29-year-old scored 181 runs, including a century, at an average of 60.33.

Glenn Phillips is not part of the ongoing The Hundred 2026 after going unsold in the inaugural player auction earlier this year. The New Zealand cricketer has instead been using the break to focus on his fitness, regaining full strength after his side strain.

Also Read: Glenn Phillips-Level Fielding in a Village Match? Local Cricketer’s Gravity-Defying Catch Goes Viral (WATCH)

Phillips’ 200kg Deadlift and Squat Goes Viral

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips is often known for his athleticism and dynamic fielding on the cricket field, where he consistently pulls off breathtaking catches and sharp run-outs. However, the 29-year-old’s latest social media upload demonstrates that his incredible athleticism is backed by extraordinary raw power.

In a video posted on his official Instagram handle, Phillips can be seen lifting heavy weights, successfully completing a nearly 200kg deadlift while wearing a weightlifting belt. The deadlift is part of his rehabilitation following the side strain he sustained during the second Test against England.

In another video posted by the New Zealand cricketer, he can be seen taking on an equally challenging heavy squat session, further highlighting his relentless drive and commitment to building peak physical strength during his recovery period. Phillips first did a light warm-up set to test his range of motion before loading up the barbell for the heavy 200kg lift.

Glenn Phillips' physique has been a talking point among cricket fans for several years, with the all-rounder widely regarded as one of the fittest players in the game. His explosive power, agility, and athleticism have translated into stunning fielding displays, taking catches as if gravity barely applies to him.

His latest gym videos offer a glimpse into the immense strength behind those spectacular efforts, emphasising the intense training regimen that has made Phillips one of the most athletic cricketers in world cricket.

Fans Left Stunned by Glenn Phillips' Incredible Strength

The viral videos of New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips' near-200kg deadlift and 200kg squat sparked massive reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts left stunned by his extraordinary strength.

Taking to their X handles, many fans hailed Phillips as the ‘Popeye of cricket,’ while others joked that he could compete in Olympic weightlifting. Several users credited his extraordinary strength for his explosive batting, sensational fielding, and all-round athleticism.

Some were left in disbelief that a cricketer could lift such enormous weights with apparent ease, while others said the videos perfectly explained why Phillips is regarded as one of the best fielders in world cricket. A few even joked that he is not just a batter and bowler but also a weightlifter, pilot, and wicketkeeper.

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Glenn Phillips is expected to return to action in the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), starting on August 8, after being signed by the Guyana Amazon Warriors. The all-rounder was ruled out of the ODI series against West Indies due to a side strain.

Also Read: Glenn Phillips' maiden Test ton an emotional tribute to his late father