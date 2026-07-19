During England's 6-4 FIFA World Cup 2026 bronze-medal win over France, Jude Bellingham let Bukayo Saka take a penalty to complete his hat-trick, putting team before personal glory. Bellingham later scored his seventh goal, setting a new England World Cup record.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham stole the spotlight not only for his record-breaking seventh goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026, but also for a remarkable display of leadership during the third-place playoff clash against France at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday, July 18.

England finished their FIFA World Cup 2026 with a thrilling 6-4 victory, clinching the bronze medal in a high-scoring spectacle. Hat-trick from Bukayo Saka and a goal each from Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, and Ezri Konsa rounded out the scoring for the Three Lions, ensuring that England returns home on a high note after a semifinal defeat to Argentina.

Despite France’s attempt to make a dramatic comeback in the second half, England remained resolute and stayed ahead, thanks to a late insurance goal from Jude Bellingham in the 90+8 minute to solidify the 6-4 result.

Also Read: FIFA WC 2026: Bellingham hails England's 3rd place as a platform

Bellingham’s Selfless Act Goes Viral

England might have ended their FIFA World Cup campaign on a high note with a bronze medal, but what caught the attention of fans and pundits worldwide was the moment Bellingham, already on a quest for the Golden Boot, handed the ball to Bukayo Saka for a crucial penalty kick.

The moment took place in the 87th minute when England was given a penalty after a foul on Saka himself. With a scoreline delicately poised at 4-3, Bellingham, who had been instrumental in the match, immediately picked up the ball and passed it to his teammate. Rather than thinking about his own quest for the Golden Boot, he chose to prioritize his teammate, allowing Saka to step up and bury the spot-kick.

With a penalty goal, the Arsenal forward completed his hat-trick of goals and became only the second Englishman to score a hat-trick in a World Cup knockout match. Bellingham joined in to celebrate Saka’s hat-trick alongside other England teammates.

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After the bronze medal victory, Bukayo Saka revealed that it was Jude Bellingham who insisted he take the spot-kick and complete the hat-trick of goals, putting his teammate's milestone ahead of his own Golden Boot ambitions after Saka had already found the net in the 37th and 45+1st minutes.

However, Bellingham netted his seventh goal of the tournament in stoppage time, shattering Gary Lineker and Harry Kane’s record of six goals in a single tournament for England, officially etching his name into the history books as the nation’s highest-ever scorer in a single World Cup campaign.

Bellingham’s Unselfish Decision Leaves Fans in Awe

Jude Bellingham’s unselfish decision to hand over the ball to Bukayo Saka to take the penalty rather than chasing the goal for himself sparked an immediate wave of admiration across social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts lauding the midfielder’s maturity and camaraderie.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts showered praise on Bellingham's selfless gesture, hailing the England midfielder for putting Saka's historic hat-trick ahead of his own Golden Boot ambitions. Many described it as an act of true display of leadership, sportsmanship, and team-first mentality.

Others also noted that the Real Madrid star eventually capped off his own remarkable performance with a stoppage-time goal, making his gesture toward Saka even more special.

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England had an incredible campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2026, recording their best-ever finish in the tournament since their 1966 triumph, securing the bronze medal in a match that will be remembered as a high-scoring, high-octane spectacle.

The Three Lions’ only defeat came in the semifinal against Argentina, while the bronze medal triumph served as a powerful testament to the team’s resilience and character.

Also Read: Emotional tribute to Deschamps as France ends World Cup in 4th place