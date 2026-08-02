The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has launched a four-day National Electronic Scoring Target (EST) Course in New Delhi for 33 officials. The program aims to enhance technical officiating and serves as a qualifier for the ISSF EST Course.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) commenced the NRAI National Electronic Scoring Target (EST) Course in New Delhi. Running from August 1 to 4, the four-day intensive programme brings together 33 selected officials from across the country for specialised training in the operation, management, and technical maintenance of electronic scoring systems used in modern shooting competitions, according to a release.

The course is being conducted by ISSF-certified instructors Dhirajkumar Singh and Arun Wareshi. It serves as the official qualifying platform for technical officials aspiring to advance to the upcoming ISSF EST Course to earn their internationally recognised ISSF EST licences.

Upgrading Technical Infrastructure

Highlighting NRAI's strategic focus on technical governance, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President, NRAI, said, "As shooting sports evolve with high-precision technology, upgrading our officiating infrastructure is vital to maintaining world-class match administration across Indian ranges. This national course is a key step in building a technologically adept workforce that can run top-tier domestic and international competitions. We remain committed to empowering our technical officials with global exposure and certification opportunities."

Keeping Pace with Technology

The inaugural session was attended by Pawankumar Singh, Secretary General of NRAI, who emphasised the growing necessity of qualified technical staff in modern sports execution, the release said.

Addressing the participants, Singh said, "Technology is transforming the sport of shooting, and it is essential that our technical officials keep pace with these advancements. EST licensing has become increasingly important as electronic scoring systems are now an integral part of modern competitions. NRAI is committed to organising such courses regularly to ensure that India remains at the forefront of technical excellence in the sport. By developing a larger pool of qualified EST officials, we are strengthening our technical backbone and ensuring that events across the country are conducted to the highest international standards."

Strengthening India's Technical Workforce

The NRAI National EST Course forms a cornerstone of the Association's ongoing programme to strengthen the technical workforce of Indian shooting.

The course will conclude on August 4 following comprehensive theoretical and practical evaluations, after which top-performing participants will be recommended for consideration for the forthcoming ISSF EST Course. (ANI)