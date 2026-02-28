Jammu and Kashmir made history, winning their first-ever Ranji Trophy by defeating eight-time champions Karnataka. Key batting and bowling performances secured a massive first-innings lead, ending a six-decade wait for the prestigious title.

After 18 February 2026, 28 February will be etched into the history of Jammu and Kashmircricket as they clinched their first-ever Ranji Trophy Triumph by defeating the eight-time champions Karnataka at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Hubli on Saturday, February 28.

Jammu and Kashmir, led by veteran Paras Dogra, secured a massive first-innings lead over Karnataka to clinch their maiden title of India’s prestigious red-ball domestic tournament on the final day of the Ranji Trophy title clash. After bundling out Karnataka for 293 in their first innings batting, J&K secured a 291-run lead, putting them on the verge of victory.

Jammu and Kashmir capitalized on the lead, which extended to over 600 runs by the end of the match, ensuring a historic triumph after six decades of wait, finally clinching the title.

How J&K Ensured Maiden Ranji Trophy Triumph?

Opting to bat after skipper Paras Dogra won the toss, Jammu and Kashmir posted a commanding total of 584 in the first innings, with Shubham Pundir’s 121-run innings and Yawer Hassan (88), Dogra (70), Abdul Samad (61), and Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70), and Sahil Lotra (71) all contributing with crucial runs to help build a massive first-innings total.

In the first innings bowling, Jammu and Kashmir’s attack, led by Auqib Nabi Dar, bundled out Karnataka for 293, despite Mayank Agarwal’s fighting 160-run innings. Auqib delivered yet another impressive performance, registering figures of 5/54 at an economy rate of 2.30 in his long spell of 23 overs. Sunil Kumar (2/15) and Yudhvir Singh Charak (2/55) picked two wickets each, contemplating the efforts of the lead pacer.

With a 291-run first innings, Jammu and Kashmir headed into the second innings and continued to dominate, leaving Karnataka bowlers struggling to make breakthroughs as J&K declared their second innings at 342/4 in 113 overs. Centuries by Qamran Iqbal (160) and Sahil Lotra (101) helped the side take a massive 633-run lead.

As soon as Paras Dogra declared the innings, the Jammu and Kashmir camp erupted in joy as Karnataka players decided to forfeit the second innings, handing the regional cricket team their historic first Ranji Trophy triumph.

Before the 28th February, there was 18th February, as that was the day when Jammu and Kashmir made it to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final, marking a historic milestone for the team and setting the stage for their eventual triumph.

J&K’s Maiden Ranji Triumph Sparks Massive Social Media Buzz

Jammu and Kashmir’s maiden Ranji Trophy triumph celebrations were not only restricted to their players and coaches but also ignited a massive buzz on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts, who have been following the team’s journey throughout the tournament, hailing them for their historic triumph.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts shared their joy, excitement, and adulation for Jammu and Kashmir for ending their long wait for a maiden Ranji Trophy triumph. Many highlighted the team’s remarkable perseverance, key individual performances, and the emotional significance of a six-decade-long wait for their historic triumph.

Others expressed awe at the scale of the achievement, celebrating J&K’s victory over a star-studded Karnataka side, sharing heartfelt reflections on the journey that made this triumph so special for the team and the region.

Jammu and Kashmir began their Ranji Trophy journey way back in 1959 when they first entered India’s premier domestic cricket competition, facing established state teams, including Mumbai, Karnataka, Delhi, Saurashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, and gradually building experience over decades before finally achieving their maiden title in 2026.

This Ranji Trophy season has been firsts for Jammu and Kashmir as they reached the semifinal, final, and eventually won the title for the first time in their cricket history.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Journey to Maiden Triumph

Jammu and Kashmir finished second behind the 42-time Ranji Trophy champions in Group D, with three wins, as many draws, and a defeat, and accumulated 24 points to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament. The side secured crucial wins over Rajasthan, Delhi, and Hyderabad, and their only defeat came against the 42-time Ranji Trophy champions, Mumbai, whom they defeated in the league stage of the last season of the tournament.

The second-place finish helped Jammu and Kashmir secure their spot in the quarterfinals, where 2022 champions Madhya Pradesh by 56 runs in Indore to qualify for the first-ever semifinal. In the final four, J&K dominated the strong Bengal side and clinched a six-wicket win to advance to their first-ever Ranji Trophy title clash.

Across the quarterfinal and semi-final, Auqib Nabi Dar emerged as a hero again as he picked 21 wickets, including match-winning five-wicket hauls in both games, cementing his status as the spearhead of Jammu and Kashmir’s historic campaign. The momentum built from two knockout matches were carried on into the final, where Jammu and Kashmir where Jammu and Kashmir’s bowlers and batters performed in unison to dominate Karnataka.

With their maiden Ranji Trophy triumph, Jammu and Kashmir not only made history but also overcame decades of challenges with perseverance, determination, and teamwork, inspiring an entire region.

