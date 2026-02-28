Ex-Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir boldly predicted that India won’t reach the T20 World Cup semifinals, regardless of Pakistan’s fate. His claim, ahead of India’s do-or-die Super 8 clash with West Indies, sparked a massive backlash on social media.

Former Pakistan Mohammad Amir has once doubled down on India’s fate in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The defending champions of the tournament’s hopes for the semifinal are currently hanging in the balance, as the Men in Blue will have to defeat West Indies in their final Super 8 fixture at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, March 1.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa in Ahmedabad, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side made a strong comeback with a 72-run win over Zimbabwe, improving their net run rate (NRR) from -3.888 to -0.100, keeping their semi-final hopes alive ahead of the crucial do-or-die clash against the West Indies.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are also aiming for the semifinal spot but have to beat Sri Lanka by a large margin or chase the target in under 14 overs to surpass New Zealand’s, who lost to England, net run rate, and stay in contention.

Also Read: ‘Better Bat Swing Than Yuvraj’: R Ashwin Slams Mohammad Amir's 'Slogger' Jibe at Abhishek Sharma

Amir’s Make Bold Prediction

As the Super 8 stage has come to the final leg, with India and Pakistan battling for semifinal spots, former pacer turned cricket expert Mohammed Shami has once doubled on the Men in Blue’s chances of qualifying for the final four of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Speaking on Pakistani show, ‘Haarna Maana Hai’, alongside former cricketers Shehzad Ahmed and Rashid Latif, Amir confidently asserted that India will not make it to the semifinals, regardless of whether Pakistan qualify for the final four of the marquee event.

“Pakistan will qualify. Dekho, Pakistan kare na kare, India naaaa (It doesn't matter if Pakistan qualifies or not, India will not),” Mohammad Amir said boldly, leaving the anchor puzzled.

Scroll to load tweet…

Mohammad Amir earlier made remarks on Abhishek Sharma, calling him a ‘slogger.’ and questioning his batting technique, especially on playing a spinning track. However, Abhishek Sharma responded to the jibe with a 55-run knock against Zimbabwe in a crucial Super 8 fixture, following a string of poor scores, including three successive ducks in the group stage.

‘Their Entire Cricket is Around How India Does’

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir’s comments have sparked a widespread debate on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with Indian cricket fans slamming him for his obsession with India’s performances and dismissing his predictions as baseless and provocative.

Taking to their X handles, netizens pointed out that India still has a better chance to qualify for the semifinal than Pakistan, while slamming Mohammad Amir for his obsession with Team India, mocking his overconfidence, and ridiculing his predictions as baseless and provocative.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, England and South Africa are the only teams that have qualified for the semifinals, and Team India, West Indies, New Zealand, and Pakistan are all still fighting for the remaining two spots, with crucial Super 8 clashes set to decide who progresses to the last four of the T20 World Cup 2026.

New Zealand’s semifinal hopes are hinging on the outcome of the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, while the West Indies must beat India in Kolkata to keep their own chances alive. The final Super 8 matches will be determined by net run rates and big wins for the final two teams in the semifinals.

Also Read: T20 World Cup, Super 8: Pakistan’s Semis Qualification Scenario After NZ’s Loss to England Explained