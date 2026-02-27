Ravichandran Ashwin defended Abhishek Sharma after Mohammad Amir called him a ‘slogger’, praising his bat swing as better than Yuvraj Singh’s, noting his clear intent on every ball, and advising him to focus on timing rather than power.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin responded to Mohammad Amir’s ‘slogger’ remark on marauding opener Abhishek Sharma. Ahead of India’s opening T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match against the USA, a former Pakistan pacerquestioned Abhishek Sharma’s technique and called him ‘just a slogger’ who lacks a proper defensive game.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The southpaw, who is often known for his explosiveness in the powerplay, struggled with his form as he registered three successive ducks in the group stage matches against the USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. Abhishek Sharma’s form and rhythm were impacted due to a stomach infection, which ruled him out of the Namibia match, raising concerns about his fitness amid the T20 World Cup 2026.

In the Super 8 match against South Africa, Abhishek was dismissed for just 15 off 12 balls, further raising concerns about his form. However, the swashbuckling southpaw got back to his groove in time with a much-needed knock of 55 off 30 balls, including 4 fours and including 4 fours and as many sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 183.33 in the Men in Blue’s crucial 72-run win over Zimbabwe in a Super 8 clash in Chennai.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup: Team India’s Batting Firepower Sets Chepauk Ablaze, Fans Ecstatic

‘Abhishek Has Better Bat Swing Than Yuvraj’

Abhishek Sharma’s return to form in time is a massive boost for Team India’s hopes for the semifinal and the victory over Zimbabwe, giving the much-needed momentum and confidence ahead of their crucial Super 8 fixture against West Indies, which could decide the Men in Blue’s fate in the tournament.

Following Team India’s win over Zimbabwe, R Ashwin spoke about Abhishek Sharma’s game, stating that while some may mistake him as a slogger, he has one of the best bat swings in the game today, arguably better than his mentor and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, and always plays each ball with clear intent.

“There is a video of Mohammad Amir doing the rounds, where he called Abhishek Sharma a slogger. I just want to make one thing clear: you can say anything about his game, but he is not a slogger. He has one of the most enviable bat swings in the game today. We all know Yuvraj Singh is his mentor,” Ashwin said in his conversation with cricket journalist Bharat Sundaresan on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat.’

“He has probably got a better bat swing than him as well. You cannot get a better bat swing than that. Whenever Abhishek strikes the ball, it goes very far. So people can mistake him for being a slogger. The one thing Abhishek has been guilty of is showing intent on every ball,” he added.

Abhishek Sharma has been maurauding opener for Team India since last year, combining power and timing, and his return to form has provided the team with a crucial boost in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s.

Time The Ball Properly

Further speaking on Abhishek Sharma’s game, Ravichandran Ashwin suggested the southpaw doesn’t need to apply power on his shots, but urged the batting coaches to tell him to focus on timing the bat properly.

“Abhishek doesn't have to give power on his shots. If anyone is talking to him, just tell him about the importance of timing the ball properly,” the former India off-spinner said.

With his 55-run knock, Abhishek Sharma has now aggregated 70 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 14.00 and a strike rate of 140.00. There is unlikelihood that Abhishek will not end up among the leading run-getters of the T20 World Cup, but swashbuckling will look to carry this momentum into the crucial Super 8 fixture and, potentially, the semifinal if India qualify.

In his T20I career, Abhishek Sharma has amassed 1367 runs, including two centuries and 9 fifties, at an average of 34.17 and a strike rate of 190.92 in 43 matches.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup: 5 Key Takeaways from India’s 72-run Win over Zimbabwe in Super 8 Clash