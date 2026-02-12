Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Namibia, Ishan Kishan sparked concern after a Jasprit Bumrah yorker struck his toe in the nets. The left-hander was treated by physios and soon resumed light drills, easing fears of a serious setback.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia, the India camp was rocked by an unexpected injury scare, as Ishan Kishan was hit on his toe by Jasprit Bumrah’s searing yorker during the team’s nets session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, January 11.

Team India has already suffered a major setback after Harshit Rana was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury, with Mohammed Siraj named as his replacement. Meanwhile, marauding left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma fell ill with a stomach infection and was admitted to a local hospital in Delhi before being discharged on Wednesday after two days of medical observations.

Ishan Kishan's injury scare on the eve of India's second group stage match against Namibia briefly left the team management concerned. The 27-year-old was immediately attended by the physios before resuming light movement, easing fears of a serious setback.

Ishan in Pain after Burmah’s Toe-Crushing Yorker

Ishan Kishan was among the first batters to take the nets during India’s night training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. However, the southpaw found himself in discomfort after he misjudged Jasprit Bumrah’s yorker that crashed straight into his left toe.

In a video that went viral on social media, Ishan Kishan was seen coping with a blow on his left toe after being struck flush by Bumrah’s yorker and briefly limped out of the nets. The physios immediately rushed toward the southpaw, who was visibly wincing in pain, and Jasprit Bumrah walked up to check on his teammate as the concerned members of the support staff watched from a distance.

Thereafter, Ishan Kishan limped a bit before returning to the nets for a brief knock under close supervision, indicating that the blow had not caused any serious damage.

Ishan Kishan featured in India’s opening of the T20 World Cup 2026 as an opener alongside Abhishek Sharma and scored 20 runs in the Men in Blue’s 29-run win over the United States of America (USA) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, January 7.

Ishan Kishan in Top Form

Ishan Kishan is one of the key players for Team India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, following his impressive showing in the T20I series against New Zealand in January this year. The southpaw made his return to international cricket after a gap of two years and made an impact with his performance in the five-match T20I series.

The 27-year-old has amassed 215 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 53.75 and a strike rate of 231.18 in four matches. His impressive performance resulted in getting promoted as an opener alongside Abhishek Sharma and repaid the faith by the team management, scoring 53 off 24 balls at a strike rate of 265.00 in a warm-up match against South Africa.

Though Ishan Kishan failed to deliver his best in the USA opener at Wankhede Stadium, the team management continues to back the explosive left-hander at the top of the order. The southpaw will look to regain in the match against Namibia before the much-anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 against Pakistan at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.